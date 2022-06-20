DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Annual General Meeting

DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/AGM/EGM

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Annual General Meeting



20.06.2022 / 16:00

News Release

Annual General Meeting



Luxembourg, June 20, 2022 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Majorel or the Company), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM) today.

The AGM unanimously approved the statutory and consolidated accounts as at December 31, 2021 and all proposed resolutions, including the proposed dividend of 0.32 per share. The dividend will be payable from July 15, 2022 (ex-date June 22, 2022).

At the AGM, Bettina Wulf and Nina Weiden stepped down from the Supervisory Board and we would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their valuable contribution. As of today, Anne Marie Magis and Maud C de Vries are appointed to the Supervisory Board.

The Annual General Meeting was held virtually. The details of the voting results can be found here.

The audio recording and the minutes of the AGM will soon be made available here.

