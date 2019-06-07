DGAP-News: MagForce AG and the Paracelsus Clinic Zwickau announce cooperation agreement and the opening of a new NanoTherm treatment center

DGAP-News: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement

MagForce AG and the Paracelsus Clinic Zwickau announce cooperation agreement and the opening of a new NanoTherm treatment center



07.06.2019

MagForce AG and the Paracelsus Clinic Zwickau announce cooperation agreement and the opening of a new NanoTherm treatment center

With the treatment center at the Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau another geographically important location will soon offer NanoTherm therapy for brain tumor patients

Construction is already underway; opening of the mobile NanoTherm treatment center is planned for Q3 2019

Berlin and Zwickau, June 7, 2019 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, and the Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau, are pleased to announce on the 20th anniversary of World Brain Tumor Day that they have entered into a cooperation agreement and plan to open a new mobile NanoTherm treatment center for brain tumors.

Brain tumors belong to the category of cancers affecting the central nervous system. In Germany alone, more than 8,000 people a year are diagnosed with a primary brain tumor, according to current information from the Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe (German Brain Tumor Association). In the remaining 27 European countries, an additional 42,000 patients suffer from brain cancer. Despite major advances in treatment modalities, malignant tumors of the brain remain largely incurable. The localization and biology of these tumors make therapy particularly difficult and current treatment options - including surgery, radiation and chemotherapy - often are not successful at eliminating all of the cancer cells in the brain and prevent recurrences.

MagForce's NanoTherm therapy provides a novel, nanotechnology-based approach for the treatment of solid tumors by introducing magnetic nanoparticles either directly into the tumor or into the resection cavity wall. These particles are subsequently heated by an alternating magnetic field that allows targeted treatment by irreparably destroying, or weakening, cancer cells making them more sensitive to concomitant radiotherapy or chemotherapy. Since the particles remain at the site of application due to their special coating, the surrounding healthy tissue is spared and repeated treatments as well as the integration into multimodal therapy concepts are made possible. MagForce AG was granted the European CE certificate ("European Certification") in 2011 and thus the official approval of NanoTherm therapy for the treatment of brain tumors in Germany and all member states of the European Union.

"With the establishment of the neurosurgery department at the Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau in 1993, we have committed ourselves to treating patients at the highest medical level. This standard remains deeply rooted in our day-to-day work. The modern medicine we practice as neurosurgeons, is strongly influenced by technological developments. The Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau is a regional and nationwide center for the treatment of brain tumors and in the future will play a pioneering role as an international treatment center for this therapy. We are always committed to introducing modern surgical and therapeutic procedures to our clinic and giving patients access to novel therapeutic approaches. Therefore, I am all the more pleased to be able to offer another highly innovative treatment option to patients suffering from brain tumors, which will further complement our neurosurgical spectrum. The treatment gives new hope to affected patients and opens up new treatment options for us. With this in mind, my team and I look forward to working with MagForce", said Prof. Dr. med. habil. Jan-Peter Warnke, Senior Consultant in the Neurosurgical Clinic at the Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau.

Uta Ranke, Clinical Manager of the Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau, added: "Prof. Warnke and his team of highly qualified neurosurgeons and spinal specialists perform top-of-the-line medicine here in Zwickau every day. As one of the leading neurosurgical centers and the first Paracelsus Clinic in the Group, we are proud to be able to offer NanoTherm therapy in Zwickau and thereby give our patients access to this innovative treatment option. The foundation for the new mobile treatment center has already been laid and construction is progressing well. We expect to open the center in the third quarter of 2019 and then be able to start the treatment of first patients shortly thereafter."

Paracelsus Clinic Saxony in Zwickau will be the fourth clinic in Europe currently to offer MagForce's NanoTherm therapy for the commercial treatment of brain tumours. The Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau is a standard care hospital with 180 patient beds and around 400 employees in the specialist departments of internal medicine and trauma surgery / orthopedics, general, visceral and vascular surgery, pain therapy as well as the focus disciplines of neurology and neurosurgery. The preoperative, intraoperative and postoperative patient care is guaranteed by the most modern methods. In 2015, the second hybrid O.R. in all of West Saxony was installed at the Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau. The Department of Neurosurgery cares for approximately 2,200 patients annually and performs an average of 1,500 surgeries per year, of which approximately 300 are primary gliomas.

"We are very pleased that with the Paracelsus Clinic in Zwickau another hospital in Germany will soon offer our NanoTherm therapy. The Department of Neurosurgery in Zwickau under the direction of Prof. Jan-Peter Warnke is internationally recognized for its excellence in this field and we look forward to working with their entire team. At the same time, the cooperation with Paracelsus in Zwickau covers a geographically important region in Germany and is therefore another important step in our European rollout strategy", said Dr. Ben Lipps, Chief Executive Officer of MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.

The role of NanoTherm therapy in the treatment of brain tumors

NanoTherm therapy is a relatively new procedure for the focal treatment of solid tumors. Summarized in simple terms: Magnetic nanoparticles are introduced either directly into the tumor or into the resection cavity wall. These particles are subsequently heated by an alternating magnetic field, thus destroying the cancer cells.

Nanoparticles are tiny particles of iron oxide that are suspended - very finely distributed - in water, having a diameter of approximately 15 nanometers - while one nanometer corresponds one millionth millimeter. As soon as they are applied, they agglomerate and remain like an implant in the tissue to be treated. An alternating magnetic field, which changes its polarity up to 100,000 times per second, subsequently causes the particles to generate heat.

Depending on the therapeutic temperatures reached in the tumor or in individual remaining cancer cells in the resection cavity wall and the length of treatment, cancer cells are thereby irreparably destroyed, or they are weakened and made more sensitive to concomitant radiotherapy or chemotherapy. The way in which the nanoparticles are applied is decided individually by the attending neurosurgeon.

This new technology makes it possible to fight the tumor from the inside out or to ensure that individual remaining tumor cells in the resection cavity wall - which may be responsible for recurrence - can be fought and destroyed after the surgical removal of the tumor. The surrounding healthy tissue is spared since the particles remain at the site of application due to their special coating.

