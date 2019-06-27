<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.06.2019 20:51:52

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: Invitation to Investor Conference Call

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Conference
LION E-Mobility AG: Invitation to Investor Conference Call

27.06.2019 / 20:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dear LION E-Mobility Investors, 
We cordially invite you to participate in our Investor Conference Call on Friday, June 28th at 10am BST to provide you with an update on our business as well as the June 27 ordinary shareholder meeting. 
 
The board of directors of LION E-Mobility will be represented on the call and will be hosted by Mr. Kutscher. 
 
Please sign up to GotoWebinar to participate and ask questions during this call. 
 
The link to this webinar is:
https://global.gotowebinar.com/ojoin/2383167663708608012/7039958917114891782
 
The Governing Board of LION E-Mobility AG

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Lonza Group N / Straumann Hldg. AG / Vifor Pharma AG 48130264 69.00 % 9.25 %
Air France-KLM S.A. / Airbus SE / Deutsche Lufthansa AG 48130265 55.00 % 8.75 %
MasterCard Inc. / PayPal Holdings Inc. / Visa Inc. 48130266 69.00 % 7.50 %

27.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711
WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3H
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 832579

 
End of News DGAP News Service

832579  27.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=832579&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu LION E-Mobilitymehr Nachrichten