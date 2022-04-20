Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
20.04.2022 12:00:18

DGAP-News: Linde Signs New Supply Agreement with Major Space Launch Company

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
20.04.2022 / 12:00
Linde Signs New Supply Agreement with Major Space Launch Company

Woking, UK, April 20, 2022 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has signed another long-term agreement with a major space launch company in Florida for the supply of bulk industrial gases.

Linde will supply the customer with liquid oxygen and nitrogen from its air separation plant at Mims, Florida, which is currently undergoing a further expansion to increase production capacity by up to 50%. Expected to start up in 2023, the additional capacity will meet the growth needs of the new agreement, plus rising demand from customers across the aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, food processing and water treatment end markets.

"Linde's expansion at Mims is underway and we are well positioned to serve the increasing demand from customers," said Todd Lawson, Vice President Eastern U.S., Linde. "The new agreement reinforces Linde's well-earned reputation as a trusted and reliable supplier of industrial gases to aerospace customers, among others."


About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.


Contacts:		  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com


 

20.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1330253

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1330253  20.04.2022 

