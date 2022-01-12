SMI 12’719 0.1%  SPI 16’149 0.2%  Dow 36’252 0.5%  DAX 16’015 0.5%  Euro 1.0490 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’315 0.8%  Gold 1’818 -0.2%  Bitcoin 39’572 0.3%  Dollar 0.9235 0.0%  Öl 84.1 0.4% 
Linde Aktie [Valor: 37962490 / ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82]
DGAP-News: Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

12.01.2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Guildford, UK, January 12, 2022 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 06:00 EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 888 204 4368
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 589 4609
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 6377
Access code: 7649248
Live webcast (listen-only) Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Web replay Available on demand beginning at midday EST/18:00 CET on
Thursday, February 10, 2022 at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho).

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

Contacts:  
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


12.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82
WKN: A2DSYC
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
EQS News ID: 1267389

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1267389  12.01.2022 

