|
12.04.2022 13:46:01
DGAP-News: Linde Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
|
DGAP-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Woking, UK, April 12, 2022 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 06:00 EDT/midday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT/15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho).
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
12.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1325651
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1325651 12.04.2022
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu Linde plc
Analysen zu Linde plc
|02.11.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15.10.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.08.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|01.04.21
|Linde Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|25.03.21
|Linde market-perform
|Bernstein Research
Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV
Wie hat sich der Markt der Strukturierten Produkte seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?
Die Umsätze bei den Strukturierten Produkten sind im ersten Quartal zurückgegangen, obwohl sich die Volatilität an den Märkten erhöht hat. Diese Entwicklung war nicht unbedingt zu erwarten. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Serge Nussbaumer, wie Derivate zurzeit abschneiden. Weiter wirft er einen Blick auf Partizipationsprodukte. Desweitern spricht Serge Nussbaumer über die Swiss Derivative Awards 2022 und berichtet, welche spannende und innovative Ansätze dort ausgezeichnet wurden.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
|Typ
|Stop-Loss
|Hebel
|Symbol
|Short
|12’970.47
|17.24
|FSSMPU
|Short
|13’249.03
|12.35
|HSSM9U
|Short
|13’660.84
|8.74
|SSMFBU
|SMI-Kurs: 12’400.44
|12.04.2022 13:39:01
|Long
|11’740.83
|15.42
|PSSMCU
|Long
|11’499.36
|11.88
|PSSMDU
|Long
|11’137.78
|8.83
|OSSM2U
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRusslands Angriffkrieg und Zinssorgen: SMI mit Verlusten -- DAX in Rot - 14'000 Punkt-Marke zeitweise hart umkämpft -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominieren am Dienstag die Verkäufer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex DAX gerät unter Druck. In Fernost schafften es China-Börsen im späten Verlauf doch noch ins Plus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}