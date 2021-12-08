DGAP-News: KROMI holds virtual 2021 Annual General Meeting

DGAP-News: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

KROMI holds virtual 2021 Annual General Meeting



08.12.2021 / 14:59

KROMI holds virtual 2021 Annual General Meeting

Hamburg, December 8, 2021 - KROMI Logistik AG successfully held its Annual General Meeting for the 2020/2021 fiscal year on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Due to continuing concerns surrounding the coronavirus situation, the event had to be held virtually again. The presence of the registered share capital at the Annual General Meeting, including postal votes, amounted to 86.55%. All items on the agenda were approved.



The Annual General Meeting ratified the conduct in office of the members of the Managing and Supervisory boards and approved the appointment of the auditors of both the separate annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration scheme submitted by the Supervisory Board and the remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board as well as the remuneration scheme for members of the Managing Board in accordance with the German Act Implementing the Second Shareholder Rights Directive (ARUG II).



At the Annual General Meeting, the Managing Board reported in detail on the positive operating performance as well as the progress made with strategic initiatives in the 2020/2021 fiscal year. Looking ahead, CEO Bernd Paulini presented to the shareholders at the AGM the company's next strategic steps, which include the expansion of the target industries and the further development of the service portfolio, especially in the TECHNOLOGY and DATA expertise areas.



With a marked increase in revenue of 10% to EUR 76.4 million, a significant year-on-year increase in EBIT of EUR 0.7 million and positive earnings per share, KROMI improved its key financial figures and at the same time exceeded its original revenue and earnings forecast. CFO Christian Auth stressed that while an interim target had been achieved with the financial results for the 2020/2021 fiscal year, further initiatives to enhance profitability were already being implemented.



The results of the voting at the Annual General Meeting can be viewed at https://ir.kromi.de/websites/kromi/English/4000/annual-general-meeting.html.

Company profile:

KROMI, Hamburg, is a manufacturer-independent specialist in optimizing tool availability and tool deployment, especially technologically advanced machining tools for metal and plastics processing in machining operations. As a trustworthy and transparent partner to manufacturing industry, KROMI combines machining technology, data management, streamlined logistics processes and tools wholesaling to form compelling all-round solutions. Thanks to interconnected tool dispensers in customers' production areas in combination with digital inventory controlling, KROMI ensures the optimal utilization and availability of the requisite working resources at the right time and in the right place. KROMI's activities aim to always offer maximum benefits for customers' machining operations. This entails continuously analyzing in detail processes on the customer side and identifying opportunities and potential improvements, in order to optimally integrate tool supplies with all requisite services. KROMI currently has sites in Germany, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Brazil. KROMI is also active in seven further European countries. Visit us online at: www.kromi.de



Investor relations contact:

cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Tel.: +49 (0)611-205855-28

Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66

Email: krause@cometis.de

