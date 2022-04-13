Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’359 -0.2%  SPI 15’796 -0.3%  Dow 34’220 -0.3%  DAX 14’016 -0.8%  Euro 1.0121 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’803 -0.7%  Gold 1’979 0.6%  Bitcoin 37’272 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9343 0.2%  Öl 106.0 1.0% 
1 Aktie gratis
Knorr-Bremse Aktie [Valor: 43005909 / ISIN: DE000KBX1006]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.04.2022 14:00:05

DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse acquires Bosch shares in company's European and Japanese commercial vehicle business

Knorr-Bremse
68.23 CHF -2.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

13.04.2022 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release
Munich, April 13, 2022

Knorr-Bremse acquires Bosch shares in company's European and Japanese commercial vehicle business

- Upon payment of EUR 360 million purchase price, Knorr-Bremse becomes sole shareholder of Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH and Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems Japan Ltd.

- The transaction is subject to regulatory antitrust approval, which is expected in the second half of 2022

Munich, April 13, 2022 - Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other systems for rail and commercial vehicles, and Robert Bosch GmbH have resolved a legal dispute over the sale price of shares representing a 20 percent stake in each of Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH and Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems Japan Ltd. Upon payment of a total purchase price of EUR 360 million, Knorr-Bremse AG will - subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities - acquire the shares and become the sole shareholder of both Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH and Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems Japan Ltd.

On June 21, 2018, Robert Bosch GmbH declared that it was exercising a put option in respect of its minority interest in Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH, and initiated arbitration proceedings with the aim of enforcing this put option. In December 2020, the court of arbitration issued a ruling confirming the validity of the put option. Since 2018, Knorr-Bremse has regularly reported an amount of around EUR 380 million as a liability in the consolidated annual balance sheet.

Knorr-Bremse has been responsible for the operational management of the joint venture's business activities since it was first launched in 1999. Following the acquisition of the remaining shares, all IP rights, employees, and systems know-how will remain with Knorr-Bremse. Furthermore, by acquiring the shares and paying the purchase price, Knorr-Bremse has saved - in their entirety - the annual profit-sharing payments that would otherwise have to be made to Robert Bosch GmbH in the future.

Media Contact: Alexander Stechert-Mayerhöfer, Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 89 3547 1942; Email: alexander.stechert-mayerhoefer@knorr-bremse.com

Investor Relations: Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 3547 182310; Email: andreas.spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com

Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market leader for braking systems and other rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremse's products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. About 30,500 employees at over 100 sites in more than 30 countries use their competence and motivation to satisfy customers worldwide with products and services. In 2021, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions together generated revenues of EUR 6.7 billion. For more than 115 years the company has been the industry innovator, driving developments in mobility and transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: Urbanization, Sustainability, Digitalization and Mobility.


13.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3547 0
E-mail: info@knorr-bremse.com
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
WKN: KBX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1327565

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1327565  13.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327565&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Knorr-Bremse

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten