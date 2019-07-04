<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.07.2019 18:10:12

DGAP-News: Kap AG Annual General Meeting agrees with all administrative suggestions and approves dividend payout of EUR2.00 per share

DGAP-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Kap AG Annual General Meeting agrees with all administrative suggestions and approves dividend payout of EUR2.00 per share

04.07.2019 / 18:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP AG ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AGREES WITH ALL ADMINISTRATIVE SUGGESTIONS AND APPROVES DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF EUR2.00 PER SHARE
Fulda, 4 July 2019 - The shareholders of KAP AG, a listed SME industrial Group, yesterday agreed with all proposed resolutions at the 33rd ordinary annual general meeting. Approximately 50 shareholders, representing over 83 per cent of the voting share capital, attended KAP AG's annual general meeting. One topic at the meeting was the joint proposal for the appropriation of profits made by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board to pay out a dividend of EUR2.00 per share for the 2018 financial year, which was approved by a large majority. Other resolutions at the annual general meeting included the discharge of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, the appointment of a new auditor for the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year, and the approval of profit transfer agreements with wholly owned subsidiaries. One personal change has been made with Joachim Coers being elected to the Supervisory Board and taking over from Pavlin Kumchev, who resigned at the end of February 2019. Coers was the CEO of Tognum AG and the Chairman of the Board of Management of MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH and its Director of Labour Relations. He is a proven industry expert and will bring his experience to the Supervisory Board of KAP AG.
 

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Micron Technology Inc. 48130352 49.00 % 12.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 48130353 59.00 % 10.00 %
Schindler PS / Swatch Group I / Swisscom N 48130359 65.00 % 8.00 %

The implementation of the new segment strategy is now complete, explained Guido Decker, Spokesman for the Executive Board of KAP AG, during his shareholder speech. The new focus is on implementing measures to increase profitability and growth, especially in light of an increasingly challening economic environment. In his speech, Decker attached great importance to providing comprehensive information on the background of last week's adjustment of the forecast for the 2019 financial year.
 

Contact
KAP AG
Nadine Kaldenbach
E: n.kaldenbach@kap.de
T: +49 661 103 716
 

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Michael Werneke
E: michael.werneke@kirchhoff.de
T: +49 40 609 186 34
 

About KAP AG
KAP AG is a mid-sized German industrial group with approximately 3,000 employees. We specialise in engineered products, flexible films, it/services, surface technologies and precision components, developing innovative industrial products and technological solutions for international companies from trade and industry. As a result of our dedicated long-term business strategy, we serve a number of attractive niche markets with sustainable growth potential. Our focus is to develop market-leading specialized high-margin industrial product lines within these segments. As a reliable partner in the context of succession planning, we also acquire attractively positioned medium-sized family companies with a view to strengthening our existing segments or developing new ones. Holders of KAP shares benefit from our company's growth trajectory and continuous dividend policy.


Contact:
KAP AG
Nadine Kaldenbach
E: n.kaldenbach@kap.de
P: +49 661 103 716

04.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 836597

 
End of News DGAP News Service

836597  04.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=836597&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu KAP AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KAP AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:11
Gold: “Buy the rumour, sell the fact”
09:16
Vontobel: Opportunitäten am Sekundärmarkt
09:07
Weekly-Hits: Solactive 3D Printing Index & Sportartikelhersteller
08:51
SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KAP AG 32.90 -2.73% KAP AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Trump wirft China und Europa Währungsmanipulation vor
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
Bitcoin: Berg- und Talfahrt geht weiter - Kurs zeitweise über 12'000 Dollar
Symantec-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Broadcom denkt wohl über Übernahme nach
Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
ams kooperiert mit SmartSens Technology im Bereich der Bildsensoren - Aktie profitiert
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
Logitech-Aktie unentschlossen: Guerrino De Luca gibt VR-Präsidium ab - Wendy Becker soll folgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat am Donnerstag auf der Stelle. Der DAX kam nur schwer in Gang. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Wall Street blieb am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB