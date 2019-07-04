|
04.07.2019 18:10:12
DGAP-News: Kap AG Annual General Meeting agrees with all administrative suggestions and approves dividend payout of EUR2.00 per share
|
DGAP-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
KAP AG ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AGREES WITH ALL ADMINISTRATIVE SUGGESTIONS AND APPROVES DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF EUR2.00 PER SHARE
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
The implementation of the new segment strategy is now complete, explained Guido Decker, Spokesman for the Executive Board of KAP AG, during his shareholder speech. The new focus is on implementing measures to increase profitability and growth, especially in light of an increasingly challening economic environment. In his speech, Decker attached great importance to providing comprehensive information on the background of last week's adjustment of the forecast for the 2019 financial year.
Contact
Kirchhoff Consult AG
About KAP AG
Contact:
KAP AG
Nadine Kaldenbach
E: n.kaldenbach@kap.de
P: +49 661 103 716
04.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|836597
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
836597 04.07.2019
Nachrichten zu KAP AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu KAP AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Wall Street bleibt geschlossen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat am Donnerstag auf der Stelle. Der DAX kam nur schwer in Gang. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Wall Street blieb am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}