Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’956 -0.1%  SPI 15’377 -0.2%  Dow 33’062 0.3%  DAX 13’964 0.2%  Euro 1.0283 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’742 0.3%  Gold 1’864 0.1%  Bitcoin 37’412 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9738 -0.4%  Öl 105.8 -1.7% 
1 Aktie gratis

INDUS Aktie [Valor: 407618 / ISIN: DE0006200108]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.05.2022 15:20:54

DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: Press release on the Supervisory Board election at the INDUS ASM

INDUS
30.48 CHF -25.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
INDUS Holding AG: Press release on the Supervisory Board election at the INDUS ASM

03.05.2022 / 15:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Supervisory Board member to be elected at Annual Meeting of INDUS Shareholders

  • Largest shareholder Versicherungskammer proposes Barbara Schick as new Supervisory Board member
  • INDUS Supervisory Board supports proposal

Bergisch Gladbach, 3 May 2022 - A new member of the Supervisory Board will stand for election at the virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting of INDUS Holding AG on 31 May 2022. Barbara Schick, Deputy Chairwoman of the Board of Management of Versicherungskammer Bayern Versicherungsanstalt des öffentlichen Rechts, will be proposed as successor to Isabella Pfaller. INDUS has received a corresponding request for additions from Versicherungskammer, which holds 17.7% of INDUS Holding AG's share capital. The Supervisory Board unanimously supports the proposal of Versicherungskammer.

"Ms Schick is a highly qualified candidate and financial expert, whom we are pleased to recommend as new shareholder representative for the INDUS Supervisory Board," said Jürgen Abromeit, Supervisory Board Chairman of INDUS Holding AG. Isabella Pfaller, who has served on the INDUS Supervisory Board since 2018, will resign from office with effect from the end of this year's Annual Shareholders' Meeting. "On the behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Ms Pfaller for her commitment and the trusting and excellent cooperation," Jürgen Abromeit added.

For a CV of proposed candidate Barbara Schick, please see https://indus.de/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meeting/.

 

About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate investment and development in the German-speaking SME sector. The industry focus is on construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, mechanical and plant engineering, medical engineering and life sciences as well as metals technology. As a growth-oriented financial investor with a long-term focus, INDUS currently supports 47 portfolio companies in their corporate development. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2021, the Group generated sales of around 1.74 billion euros. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.


Contact:
Nina Wolf & Dafne Sanac Public Relations & Investor Relations

INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany

Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
E-mail presse@indus.de
E-mail investor.relations@indus.de
www.indus.de

03.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail: indus@indus.de
Internet: www.indus.de
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1341951

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1341951  03.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1341951&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu INDUS AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu INDUS AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
25.03.22 INDUS Buy Warburg Research
25.03.22 INDUS Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24.02.22 INDUS Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
17.02.22 INDUS Buy Warburg Research
01.12.21 INDUS Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

12:23 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Mastercard Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Ameriprise Financial Inc
09:48 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
09:17 Marktüberblick: Covestro senkt Prognose
08:40 SMI mit schwachem Wochenauftakt
07:15 Valneva bekommt keine Zulassung für Corona-Impfstoff
06:02 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Tagesumkehr nach neuem Jahrestief / Apple – Abwärtstrend gestoppt?
05:45 Marktupdate 03. Mai: Volatilität bestimmt das Börsengeschehen | BX Swiss TV
02.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’550.31 16.40 SMIR9U
Short 12’775.30 12.54 SMIUBU
Short 13’181.84 8.77 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’952.20 03.05.2022 15:13:02
Long 11’495.08 19.31 PSSMDU
Long 11’132.91 12.28 OSSM2U
Long 10’673.01 8.34 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

INDUS AG 30.48 -25.51% INDUS AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Schwieriger Start in den Mai: US-Handel endet dennoch auf grünem Terrain-- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Nikkei letztlich etwas niedriger - Chinas Börsen im Feiertag
CS-Aktie schliesst deutlich im Minus: Credit Suisse in den USA wegen angeblicher Geschäfte mit Oligarchen verklagt
Trotz Inflationsdruck: Experte erwartet baldigen Aufschwung am Aktienmarkt
Analystin hält Bitcoin für langweilig: "Als würde man Gras beim Wachsen zusehen"
Idorsia-Aktie letztlich dennoch leichter: Idorsia beginnt Verkauf von Schlafmittel in den USA
Fed-Zinsentscheidung im Fokus: Dow stabil erwartet -- SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX mit leichtem Plus -- Viele asiatische Märkte mit Feiertagspause
Silberpreis: Massiver Ausverkauf an den Terminmärkten
CS-Aktie sackt letztlich ab: US-Pensionsfonds klagt offenbar gegen mehrere Credit Suisse-Manager wegen Archegos-Skandal
Swiss Life-Aktie gibt schlussendlich ab: Asset Management von Swiss Life soll mehr Millionen zum Ergebnis beitragen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten