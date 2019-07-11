|
11.07.2019 10:58:22
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ closes the acquisition of the Warsaw Spire Tower from Ghelamco and Madison International Realty
|
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition
IMMOFINANZ closes the acquisition of the Warsaw Spire Tower from Ghelamco and Madison International Realty
IMMOFINANZ has successfully finalised the acquisition of the Warsaw Spire Tower through the purchase of the respective real estate holding companies. The closing took place today, 11 July, following the release of the transaction by the Polish antitrust authorities. The sellers are the Ghelamco Group, which completed the tower in 2016, and Madison International Realty, a global real estate private equity firm. The agreed property value for the office tower equals roughly EUR 386.0 million. The expected annual rental income based on invoiced rents totals approximately EUR 19.6 million.
IMMOFINANZ's real estate in Poland had a book value of EUR 760.3 million as of 31 March 2019, which represents 17.2% of the entire portfolio. The 26 standing investments have approximately 377,100 sqm of rentable space and an occupancy rate of 93.0%.
