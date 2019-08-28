<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.08.2019 16:59:52

DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Erich Harsch to be new Chief Executive Officer of Hornbach Baumarkt AG

DGAP-News: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG / Key word(s): Personnel
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Erich Harsch to be new Chief Executive Officer of Hornbach Baumarkt AG

28.08.2019 / 16:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Erich Harsch to be new Chief Executive Officer of Hornbach Baumarkt AG

Longstanding dm manager to move from Supervisory Board to Board of Management of Hornbach Baumarkt AG and succeed Steffen Hornbach as of January 1, 2020 / Supervisory Board speaks of "ideal candidate"

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Salesforce.com Inc. / Workday Inc. 48927562 55.00 % 9.50 %
Infineon / SAP / Siemens 48927563 59.00 % 8.30 %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Swatch Group I / UBS Group AG 48927564 60.00 % 8.00 %


Bornheim bei Landau, August 28, 2019.

Erich Harsch (57), a member of the Supervisory Board of Hornbach Baumarkt AG, is to succeed Steffen Hornbach (61) as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. At the suggestion of its Personnel Committee, the Supervisory Board today resolved to appoint Erich Harsch as a full member of the Board of Management and as Chief Executive Officer of Hornbach Baumarkt AG as of January 1, 2020. On August 16, 2019, Steffen Hornbach informed the Supervisory Board of his wish to stand down from his positions after more than 27 years on the Board of Management - of which the last 18 as CEO - due to health-related reasons.


Erich Harsch has been Chief Executive Officer of dm-drogerie markt GmbH & Co. KG since 2008. An Austrian by birth, he has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Hornbach Baumarkt AG since July 2013. He is also a member of the supervisory bodies of Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA (since January 2014) and Hornbach Management AG (since October 2015). As a proven authority on the Hornbach Group, the retail expert is highly familiar with the business model and structures at the publicly listed DIY store group and the challenges facing the DIY store sector. "We are delighted and proud to gain Erich Harsch to head the Board of Management. For us, he really is the ideal candidate", comments Albrecht Hornbach, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hornbach Baumarkt AG. Harsch had in-depth experience of stationary retail and of the digital transformation in the sector.

The Supervisory Board thanked Steffen Hornbach for his long and dedicated management of the company. "Steffen Hornbach shaped the company with his courage and tenacity. He laid the strategic foundations enabling it to become one of the most successful companies in its sector in Germany and eight other European countries. He successfully upheld the company's sustainable growth course, and that in increasingly mature markets. Under his management, the company also created a basis for safeguarding its competitiveness in a dramatically changing retail world. Steffen Hornbach can hand over to his successor a company that is optimally prepared to face the challenges of the future", adds Albrecht Hornbach, CEO of Hornbach Management AG, thus honoring his brother's achievements on behalf of the Supervisory Board and all company employees.

Steffen Hornbach was appointed as a member of the Board of Management of Hornbach Baumarkt AG on February 1, 1992. He has been Chief Executive Officer since November 1, 2001. Over this period, consolidated sales have almost trebled and the number of DIY stores in Germany and abroad has increased from 91 to 158. A graduate in mechanical engineering, Steffen Hornbach will be standing down from his position with the approval of the Supervisory Board as of December 31, 2019. Within the Board of Management, he has most recently been responsible for "Strategic Development", "Store Operations", and "Sales and Services".

Steffen Hornbach is the son of Otmar Hornbach, the DIY store pioneer who passed away in August 2014 and under whose management Europe's first combined DIY store and garden center was opened in Bornheim in the Palatinate region in 1968. The older son, Albrecht Hornbach (64), is Supervisory Board Chairman of Hornbach Baumarkt AG and Chief Executive Officer of Hornbach Management AG, the general partner of Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA. The KGaA is the parent company of the Hornbach Group.



Contact:
Axel Mueller
Group Communications and Investor Relations Director
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Tel. +49 (0) 6348 602444
axel.mueller@hornbach.com


28.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
Hornbachstraße
76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6348 / 60 00
Fax: +49 (0)6348 / 60 40 00
E-mail: info@hornbach.de
Internet: www.hornbach.de
ISIN: DE0006084403
WKN: 608440
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 864853

 
End of News DGAP News Service

864853  28.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=864853&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu HORNBACH Baumarkt AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HORNBACH Baumarkt AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:24
Silber glänzt mehr als Gold
15:19
Vontobel: Tracker-Zertifikate auf den Alternative Proteins Basket - nur noch bis morgen in Zeichnung!
10:25
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
09:08
SMI-Anleger setzen auf Zinssenkungen
06:43
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Ein verlorenes halbes Jahr / LafargeHolcim – Es wird zunehmend brenzliger
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:59
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG 17.56 -1.36% HORNBACH Baumarkt AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb büsst der Franken zum Dollar ein
Forbes übt herbe Kritik: Hat Tesla als Aktiengesellschaft komplett versagt?
Analysten rechnen damit, dass die US-Notenbank fünf weitere Zinssenkungen vornimmt
Pfund im Abwärtstaumel: Johnson will Parlament beurlauben
SNB interveniert - Kommt als nächstes eine Zinssenkung in der Schweiz?
US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX gehen höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend erholt
Santhera-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Positive Resultate mit Vamorolone bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Philip Morris-Aktie knickt ein, Altria-Aktie schiesst hoch: Fusionsverhandlungen bewegen Papiere
Wall Street uneins -- SMI schwächer -- DAX rutscht ab -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneins -- SMI schwächer -- DAX rutscht ab -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt stehen die Vorzeichen auf rot. Anleger in den USA agieren unentschlossen. In Fernost fanden die Indizes keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB