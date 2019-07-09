DGAP-News: Henry Puhl Reappointed as Chairman of the STILL Management Board and President of the STILL EMEA Operating Unit until 2024

DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Henry Puhl Reappointed as Chairman of the STILL Management Board and President of the STILL EMEA Operating Unit until 2024 (news with additional features)



Henry Puhl Reappointed as Chairman of the STILL Management Board and President of the STILL EMEA Operating Unit until 2024

- STILL Supervisory Board appoints Henry Puhl for another term

- KION CEO Gordon Riske: "With clear strategic goals, we are enhancing our product portfolio, market positioning, and sales organization to meet the challenges of the future."

Frankfurt/Hamburg, July 09, 2019 - The Supervisory Board at STILL GmbH has reappointed Henry Puhl as chairman of the STILL Management Board and president of the STILL EMEA Operating Unit for a further four-year term. Puhl has been at helm of the STILL EMEA Operating Unit, which supplies key markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, since April 1, 2016. His second term as head of the Hamburg-based provider of premium industrial trucks, systems solutions, and comprehensive services begins on April 1, 2020. Puhl, who holds a PhD in mechanical engineering, is also a member of KION's Group Executive Committee (GEC), which includes members of the KION Group Executive Board and the presidents of the Operating Units.

"Over the last few years, Henry Puhl has demonstrated his comprehensive management experience and successfully applied it at STILL. With clear strategic goals, innovative strength and rigorous implementation, we are enhancing our product portfolio, market approach and sales organization to meet the challenges of the future," said Gordon Riske, Chief Executive Officer of KION GROUP AG. Puhl has been a driving force behind the company's growth, not only in the traditional industrial truck business, but also in new business areas for systems solutions and services, which has allowed us to strengthen our customer focus over the long term.

Puhl thanked the KION Group Executive Board and the STILL Supervisory Board for his reappointment and the trust placed in him, and accepted responsibility for continuing the work that he had begun. "I am looking forward to working closely with everyone and making my contribution to the profitable growth of STILL, our long-established yet forward-looking brand that will be celebrating its 100th anniversary next year. STILL will continue to play a key role in the success of the KION Group."

Before joining KION/STILL, Puhl was on the executive board of agricultural machinery manufacturer Claas, where he headed up the grain harvest machinery business segment. Prior to that he was responsible for the ball bearings business at the Schaeffler Group. While working for the US agricultural machinery manufacturer John Deere & Company, he held various management positions with increasing responsibilities in Germany and India. Puhl began his career in 1999 at ThyssenKrupp Automotive as a project manager in the engineering and capital investment department.



The Company

STILL provides customized solutions for intralogistics and enables the intelligent interaction of forklift trucks, warehouse technology, software, services, and aftersales care. Founded by Hans Still in 1920 with plenty of creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, and an eye for quality, the company quickly developed into a strong and global brand. Today, more than 9,000 highly-skilled employees work in research and development, manufacturing, sales, and aftersales care to meet the requirements of their customers around the world. The company's success is due to its highly efficient products, which range from industry-specific complete solutions for companies of all sizes to computer-based logistics programs for the effective management of warehouses and material flows.



The KION Group

The KION Group is a global leader in industrial trucks, related services and supply chain solutions. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Group designs, builds and supports logistics solutions that optimize material and information flow within factories, warehouses and distribution centers. The Group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe, the second-largest producer of forklifts globally and a leading provider of automation technology.

The KION Group's world-renowned brands are clear industry leaders. Dematic, the newest addition to the KION Group, is a global leader in automated material handling, providing a comprehensive range of intelligent supply chain and automation solutions. The Linde and STILL brands serve the premium industrial truck segment. Baoli focuses on industrial trucks in the economy segment. Among KION's regional industrial truck brand companies, Fenwick is the largest supplier of material handling products in France and OM Voltas is a leading provider of industrial trucks in India.

With an installed base of more than 1.4 million industrial trucks and over 6,000 installed systems, the KION Group's customer base includes companies in all industries and of all sizes on six continents. The Group has more than 33,000 employees and generated revenue of EUR8 billion in 2018.



This document and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

