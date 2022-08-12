Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11'151 0.0%  SPI 14'489 -0.1%  Dow 33'337 0.1%  DAX 13'750 0.4%  Euro 0.9703 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'766 0.2%  Gold 1'788 -0.1%  Bitcoin 22'537 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9427 0.1%  Öl 99.8 0.4% 
0 CHF Kommission
Heidelberg Pharma Aktie [Valor: 24937540 / ISIN: DE000A11QVV0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.08.2022 12:23:06

DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG Launches Rights Issue of up to EUR 80 Million

Heidelberg Pharma
5.02 CHF -45.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Heidelberg Pharma AG Launches Rights Issue of up to EUR 80 Million

12.08.2022 / 12:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma AG Launches Rights Issue of up to EUR 80 Million

Ladenburg, Germany, 12 August 2022 The Management Board of Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today formally adopted a resolution, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to conduct a rights issue in the amount of up to EUR 80 million. The securities prospectus has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Heidelberg Pharma will implement the capital measure based on the prospectus and using Authorized Capital 2020/I as of 16 August 2022.

The background of the capital measure is the strategic partnership with Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd., Hangzhou, China, (Huadong), that Heidelberg Pharma entered into on 27 February 2022, and that consists of an exclusive licensing agreement and an investment agreement regarding an equity investment by Huadong in Heidelberg Pharma. Pursuant to the investment agreement, Huadong, through a wholly owned subsidiary, will participate significantly in the rights issue of up to EUR 80 million to acquire approximately 26% of the new share capital of Heidelberg Pharma in a first step. In addition, Huadong will purchase a certain number of existing shares from dievini such that Huadong will hold a total of 35% of the share capital upon completion of the transaction. In the meantime, Huadongs application for exemption from the obligation to make a mandatory offer pursuant to Sections 35 et seq. WpÜG has been approved by the BaFin.

Terms of the rights issue

  • Heidelberg Pharma AG is planning a rights issue in cash of up to EUR 80 million based on a prospectus, issuing up to 12,408,648 shares at EUR 6.44 per share, the price agreed on in the investment agreement and the last funding round in April 2021, using authorized capital. The rights offering will be published on 15 August 2022 in the German Federal Gazette.
  • The subscription period is scheduled to start on 16 August 2022 at 0:00 hours (CEST) and end on 29 August 2022 at 24:00 hours (CEST). The subscription ratio will be 11:4, with eleven old shares entitled to subscribe for four new shares whereby - in order to enable this subscription ratio - one shareholder will waive a respective number of subscription rights (52,027 shares based on the current share capital of EUR 34,175,809.00). The new shares will be entitled to profits from 1 December 2021.
  • Huadong plans to participate in the rights issue, acquiring up to approximately 26% of the outstanding shares after completion of the rights issue. In order to achieve this percentage, the main shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany, (dievini) and related entities have agreed to transfer their subscription rights to Huadong.
  • The new shares will be offered for subscription to all shareholders. Any unsubscribed new shares will be assumed by Huadong.
  • According to current planning, the current share capital of EUR 34,175,809.00 will increase to up to EUR 46,584,457.00 after the closing of the capital measure.

Use of proceeds

Heidelberg Pharma AG intends to use the proceeds from the funding mainly to conduct the ongoing Phase I trial with HDP-101, as well as to advance the further development of follow-on projects, HDP-102 and HDP-103, and the proprietary ATAC® technology.

Subscription offer and securities prospectus

Further details on the capital increase will be announced in the respective subscription offer, which will be published in the German Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de) on 15 August 2022 and on the website of Heidelberg Pharma AG (www.heidelberg-pharma.com). The public offering of the new shares and admission of the new shares into trading on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange are based on a prospectus approved by the BaFin. The new shares are expected to be included in the existing listing of the Companys shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 5 September 2022.

Baader Bank AG, Unterschleissheim, Germany, is acting as global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the capital increase.

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC® technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Companys own therapeutic ATACs® as well as in third-party collaborations. The lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. HDP-102, a CD37 ATAC for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and HDP-103, a PSMA ATAC for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, are in preclinical testing.

Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/.

ATAC® is a registered EU trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.

Contact
Heidelberg Pharma AG
Corporate Communications
Sylvia Wimmer
Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29
E-Mail: investors[at]hdpharma.com
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg		  
IR/PR support
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold (CIRO)
Managing Director & Partner
Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40
E-Mail: katja.arnold[at]mc-services.eu
 

 

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.


12.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 41 31 38 - 99
E-mail: investors@hdpharma.com
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0
WKN: A11QVV
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1419411

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1419411  12.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1419411&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Heidelberg Pharma AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Heidelberg Pharma AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten | BX Swiss TV

Die Kurse konsolidieren aktuell auf ordentlichem Niveau. Ob diese Ruhe gerechtfertigt ist und woher Potential für Kursschwankungen kommen dürfte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten

Inside Trading & Investment

09:41 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison im Fokus
09:01 Pharmawerte belasten erneut
07:20 Energiekonzern Eon bestätigt nach Halbjahreszahlen Prognose
07:07 MarketFlow Live - Rivian reassures 🚙 Stocks decline ☔ To watch: inflation, the dollar, S&P500 Index👀
06:32 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Konsolidierung im Chart / EUR/USD – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
11.08.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Holcim Ltd
11.08.22 Vontobel: derimail - Big-Tech vor dem Comeback? BRCs auf US-Technologiefirmen
10.08.22 Coinbase Aktie: Milliardenverlust wegen BTC-Crash – Blackrock im Blick
10.08.22 Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten
05.08.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'607.96 18.45 XSSMDU
Short 11'909.94 12.54 SSSMVU
Short 12'389.77 8.12 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'150.55 12.08.2022 12:20:05
Long 10'710.22 19.08 XSSMKU
Long 10'412.04 12.90 WSSM8U
Long 9'978.52 8.62 VSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich-Aktie steigt: Leichte Gewinnsteigerung im ersten Halbjahr
UBS und Credit Suisse im Visier der SEC: Top-Banker sollen WhatsApp zur Kommunikation mit Kunden und Kollegen genutzt haben
Credit Suisse-Aktie legt zu: CS-Grossaktionär Harris verdoppelt Beteiligung
Nachwirkende US-Inflationsdaten: Dow Jones letztendlich stabil -- SMI schliesst auf Vortagesniveau -- DAX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich stärker
Dieser neue Meme-Token sorgt im Krypto-Sektor für grosses Aufsehen
Novartis-Aktie verliert: Novartis bestätigt Todesfälle von zwei Kindern nach Behandlung mit Gentherapie Zolgensma
NEL-Aktie springt an: NEL ASA bleibt bei steigendem Umsatz in den roten Zahlen
ABB-Aktie höher: ABB kauft von Siemens Geschäft mit NEMA-Niederspannungsmotoren zu
Studienergebnisse zeigen Grund für "Phantom-Anstieg" der Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie - Was Robinhood damit zu tun hat
Roche-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Engagement für personalisierte Medizin - Novartis-Aktie ebenfalls schwach

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}