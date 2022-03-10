DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd to acquire container liner business of Africa specialist Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL)

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Hapag-Lloyd to acquire container liner business of Africa specialist Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL)



10.03.2022 / 09:27

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hapag-Lloyd to acquire container liner business of Africa specialist Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL)

Hapag-Lloyd and German carrier Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL) today signed a framework agreement under which Hapag-Lloyd will acquire the container liner business of DAL. With a history dating back to the year 1890, DAL is an established liner shipping company for the transportation of containerised cargo and operates with four liner services between Europe, South Africa and the Indian Ocean. Headquartered in Hamburg, the Africa expert is represented with own offices in Germany and South Africa as well as through third-party agents in 47 countries worldwide. Their liner business (including agencies) employs more than 150 people. DAL owns a 6,589 TEU container ship and operates a container fleet of around 17,800 boxes (owned and leased), which will be taken over as part of the acquisition.



"Africa remains an important strategic growth market. Particularly for our service offering from and to South Africa, DAL is a valuable addition allowing us to offer our customers a better network and additional port coverage in this region. We are very much looking forward to welcoming the DAL colleagues. With their broad experience and market knowledge, they will significantly support us to further grow in Africa," says Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.



Only last year, Hapag-Lloyd had acquired Africa-specialised carrier NileDutch, which significantly strengthened the carrier's presence and service offering to and from West Africa. This growth-oriented strategy was also underlined by new office openings in Kenya, Morocco and Senegal in 2021 and the establishment of a Quality Service Center (QSC) in Mauritius in 2020.



The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the responsible antitrust authorities.

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 253 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.8 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 14,100 employees and 421 offices in 137 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 3.1 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 126 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements.

Contact:Heiko HoffmannSenior Director Investor RelationsHapag-Lloyd AGBallindamm 2520095 HamburgPhone +49 40 3001-2896Fax +49 40 3001-72896Mobile +49 172 875-2126