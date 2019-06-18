|
18.06.2019 15:00:04
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA enables shareholder participation in strong 2018 results
|
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Hamburg, 18 June 2019
Annual General Meeting 2019
HHLA enables shareholder participation in strong 2018 results
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
After a highly successful 2018 financial year, the Annual General Meeting of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) today resolved to increase the dividend per listed Class A share to EUR 0.80. This is 19.4 percent higher than in the previous year. As such, EUR 56.0 million are being distributed to the shareholders of the Port Logistics subgroup for the 2018 financial year.
In her speech at the Annual General Meeting, Chairwoman of HHLA's Executive Board, Angela Titzrath, took a positive view of the company's growth trajectory. "HHLA has asserted its position as a leading European logistics group and undergone further expansion." We have lived up to our promises, Titzrath said. As a result, HHLA has once again experienced profitable growth. Thanks to the acquisition of the biggest Estonian terminal operator, TK, the company has become more international. The Chairwoman of HHLA's Executive Board referred to numerous initiatives through which HHLA is now driving the digital revolution. She highlighted in particular the company's efforts in terms of climate protection and the prudent use of resources. "Sustainability has been a major topic at HHLA for many years now and is a subject that we treat very seriously while we search for innovative solutions," Titzrath said. She was confident that the targets for the coming financial year could be achieved. The HHLA Chairwoman did not, however, disguise the fact that the changing political landscape, such as the trade conflict between the US and China, could have a negative impact on business.
Dividend increase agreed
The Annual General Meeting resolved to distribute EUR 2.10 per Class S share, a dividend increase of 5 percent, for the unlisted Real Estate subgroup (previous year: EUR 2.00). This amounts to a total of EUR 5.7 million. All of the Class S shares are held by the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg.
HHLA is therefore distributing a combined total of EUR 61.7 million to the shareholders of the two subgroups for the last financial year.
Shareholders approve the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board
Approximately 700 shareholders and guests attended the Annual General Meeting of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG on 18 June 2019 at the Hamburg trade fair centre. This meant that 84.8 percent of the share capital was represented (previous year: 81.8 percent).
The voting results of the Annual General Meeting, the speech by the Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath, and the accompanying presentation will be available on the HHLA website in the Investor Relations section under "Annual General Meeting" (www.hhla.de/agm).
High-resolution images are available to download free of charge for all press material. These can be found in the communications section of the HHLA website, under Photos & Films/Latest:
Contact:
Stefanie Steiner
Head of Investor Relations
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Bei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.de
Tel: +49-40-3088-3397
Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397
E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de
18.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
|Bei St. Annen 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40-3088-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40-3088-3355
|E-mail:
|info@hhla.de
|Internet:
|www.hhla.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0S8488
|WKN:
|A0S848
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|826723
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
826723 18.06.2019
Nachrichten zu HHLA AG (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu HHLA AG (Hamburger Hafen und Logistik)mehr Analysen
|14.06.19
|HHLA buy
|HSBC
|23.05.19
|HHLA kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.05.19
|HHLA Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|09.05.19
|HHLA buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.05.19
|HHLA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.06.19
|HHLA buy
|HSBC
|23.05.19
|HHLA kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.05.19
|HHLA Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|09.05.19
|HHLA buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.05.19
|HHLA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.06.19
|HHLA buy
|HSBC
|23.05.19
|HHLA kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|09.05.19
|HHLA buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.05.19
|HHLA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.04.19
|HHLA kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.05.19
|HHLA Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|26.04.19
|HHLA Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.03.19
|HHLA Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|20.11.18
|HHLA Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|29.08.18
|HHLA Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street höher erwartet -- SMI mit Rekordhoch -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Bereitschaft des EZB-Chefs Draghi bei Notwendigkeit eine Zinssenkung durchzuführen, sorgte für Aufwind an den Börsen: Der heimische Markt legt am Dienstag deutlich zu. Der DAX verbucht ebenfalls starke Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus. Die Wall Street dürfte mit positiven Vorzeichen starten.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}