DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA enables shareholder participation in strong 2018 results

DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA enables shareholder participation in strong 2018 results



18.06.2019 / 15:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 18 June 2019

Annual General Meeting 2019

HHLA enables shareholder participation in strong 2018 results

Dividend per class A share increases by 19.4 %

HHLA pays out a total of EUR 61.7 million to shareholders from both subgroups

Shareholders agree to broader business purpose for HHLA - company's creative power and future viability to be strengthened further

After a highly successful 2018 financial year, the Annual General Meeting of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) today resolved to increase the dividend per listed Class A share to EUR 0.80. This is 19.4 percent higher than in the previous year. As such, EUR 56.0 million are being distributed to the shareholders of the Port Logistics subgroup for the 2018 financial year.

In her speech at the Annual General Meeting, Chairwoman of HHLA's Executive Board, Angela Titzrath, took a positive view of the company's growth trajectory. "HHLA has asserted its position as a leading European logistics group and undergone further expansion." We have lived up to our promises, Titzrath said. As a result, HHLA has once again experienced profitable growth. Thanks to the acquisition of the biggest Estonian terminal operator, TK, the company has become more international. The Chairwoman of HHLA's Executive Board referred to numerous initiatives through which HHLA is now driving the digital revolution. She highlighted in particular the company's efforts in terms of climate protection and the prudent use of resources. "Sustainability has been a major topic at HHLA for many years now and is a subject that we treat very seriously while we search for innovative solutions," Titzrath said. She was confident that the targets for the coming financial year could be achieved. The HHLA Chairwoman did not, however, disguise the fact that the changing political landscape, such as the trade conflict between the US and China, could have a negative impact on business.



In her speech, the Chairwoman championed the expansion of the HHLA business purpose in order to be able to tap into new growth areas responsibly. For HHLA, the future is not some distant dream but a challenge to be faced, drawing on the company's great wealth of experience, the knowledge of its staff and the support of its partners.

Dividend increase agreed

The Annual General Meeting today resolved, with 99.9 percent of the votes, to increase the dividend per listed Class A share to EUR 0.80, paying out a total of EUR 56.0 million to the shareholders of the Port Logistics subgroup. This corresponds to an increase of 19.4 percent as compared to the dividend for 2017. At 54 percent of the profit after tax and minority interests, the distribution ratio has always remained within the target dividend payout range of 50 to 70 percent since the initial public offering.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to distribute EUR 2.10 per Class S share, a dividend increase of 5 percent, for the unlisted Real Estate subgroup (previous year: EUR 2.00). This amounts to a total of EUR 5.7 million. All of the Class S shares are held by the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg.

HHLA is therefore distributing a combined total of EUR 61.7 million to the shareholders of the two subgroups for the last financial year.

Shareholders approve the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board

The shareholders formally approved the actions of both the HHLA Executive Board and the Supervisory Board during the 2018 financial year with 99.1 and 97.9 percent of the votes cast, respectively. The Annual General Meeting appointed Prof. Dr. Burkhard Schwenker, Chairman of the Advisory Council of Roland Berger GmbH, as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

Approximately 700 shareholders and guests attended the Annual General Meeting of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG on 18 June 2019 at the Hamburg trade fair centre. This meant that 84.8 percent of the share capital was represented (previous year: 81.8 percent).

The voting results of the Annual General Meeting, the speech by the Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath, and the accompanying presentation will be available on the HHLA website in the Investor Relations section under "Annual General Meeting" (www.hhla.de/agm).

High-resolution images are available to download free of charge for all press material. These can be found in the communications section of the HHLA website, under Photos & Films/Latest:

Click here for the download link.

Contact:Stefanie SteinerHead of Investor RelationsHAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AGBei St. Annen 1, D-20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.deTel: +49-40-3088-3397Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de