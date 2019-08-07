DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Global Fashion Group S.A.:



07.08.2019 / 12:16

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting



rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF) Global Fashion Group S.A. 2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) N/A 3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 214.765.517 4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii 214.765.517 5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional) 6. Origin of the changeiii Notification upon capital increase on 5 August 2019 7. Date when the change occurred 05/08/2019 8. In the previous notification (optional) - the total number of shares was of 212.629.274 the total number of voting rights was of



the total number of exercisable voting 212.629.274

i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.

ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.

iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.