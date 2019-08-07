<
07.08.2019 12:16:22

DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.:

DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Global Fashion Group S.A.:

07.08.2019 / 12:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CSSF
ANNEX B

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting

rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
  Global Fashion Group S.A.
2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
  N/A
3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
  214.765.517
4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii
  214.765.517
5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
   
6. Origin of the changeiii
  Notification upon capital increase on 5 August 2019
   
7. Date when the change occurred 05/08/2019
8. In the previous notification (optional)
  - the total number of shares was of 212.629.274
  the total number of voting rights was of

the total number of exercisable voting		 212.629.274
 

i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.

ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.

iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.


07.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Phone: +352 691 20 56 54
E-mail: investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 852899

 
End of News DGAP News Service

852899  07.08.2019 

