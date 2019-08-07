|
07.08.2019 12:16:22
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.:
|
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase
CSSF
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.
ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.
iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.
07.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|Phone:
|+352 691 20 56 54
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU2010095458
|WKN:
|A2PLUG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|852899
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
852899 07.08.2019
Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}