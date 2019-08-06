DGAP-News: GK Software continues to grow during the 1st half of 2019

DGAP-News: GK SOFTWARE SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

GK Software continues to grow during the 1st half of 2019



06.08.2019 / 09:00

GK Software SE continued to increase its turnover to a moderate degree during the first half of 2019. According to preliminary figures turnover amounted to EUR 50.27 million during the first six months of the year and therefore exceeded the figure for the same period in the previous year by 2.5 percent; the Company's core business even grew by as much as 5.8 percent. The EBITDA amounted to EUR (0.59) million, following a figure of EUR 2.39 million in the previous year.

Overall, GK Software was able to persuade nine customers to purchase its solutions for automating stores during the first half of 2019, four of them in the USA alone. The "Dynamic Pricing" solution also made its way on to the SAP price list as the first application that uses artificial intelligence for the retail sector. The pending fiscalization process for the German retail business has also led to an encouraging start for the subsidiary, DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, and this has attracted a great deal of positive attention in the market; this company will be a promising element in the ongoing growth at GK Software in 2020.

Based on the current sales situations, the Management Board is continuing to stand by its forecast for the 2019 financial year, which was published in the 2018 annual accounts, and its medium-term forecast for 2020 too.

About GK Software SE

GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world's 50 largest retailers among its customer base. The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market's leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2013, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers.

The company employs 1,223 members of staff (figures for 31 March 2019) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Parfümerie Douglas, Coop (Switzerland), EDEKA, Hornbach, JYSK Nordic, Lidl, Loblaw, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Tchibo. The software is currently being used at 297,000 installations across approximately 55,000 stores in 58 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 106.2 million in 2018. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.

