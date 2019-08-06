|
DGAP-News: GK Software continues to grow during the 1st half of 2019
DGAP-News: GK SOFTWARE SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
GK Software SE continued to increase its turnover to a moderate degree during the first half of 2019. According to preliminary figures turnover amounted to EUR 50.27 million during the first six months of the year and therefore exceeded the figure for the same period in the previous year by 2.5 percent; the Company's core business even grew by as much as 5.8 percent. The EBITDA amounted to EUR (0.59) million, following a figure of EUR 2.39 million in the previous year.
Overall, GK Software was able to persuade nine customers to purchase its solutions for automating stores during the first half of 2019, four of them in the USA alone. The "Dynamic Pricing" solution also made its way on to the SAP price list as the first application that uses artificial intelligence for the retail sector. The pending fiscalization process for the German retail business has also led to an encouraging start for the subsidiary, DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, and this has attracted a great deal of positive attention in the market; this company will be a promising element in the ongoing growth at GK Software in 2020.
Based on the current sales situations, the Management Board is continuing to stand by its forecast for the 2019 financial year, which was published in the 2018 annual accounts, and its medium-term forecast for 2020 too.
About GK Software SE
The company employs 1,223 members of staff (figures for 31 March 2019) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE's customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Parfümerie Douglas, Coop (Switzerland), EDEKA, Hornbach, JYSK Nordic, Lidl, Loblaw, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Tchibo. The software is currently being used at 297,000 installations across approximately 55,000 stores in 58 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 106.2 million in 2018. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.
Further information about the company: http://www.gk-software.com
Contact
Investor Relations
852051 06.08.2019