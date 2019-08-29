|
29.08.2019 15:46:28
DGAP-News: GESCO Annual General Meeting raises dividend by 50 % and changes financial year
|
DGAP-News: Gesco AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Wuppertal, 29 August 2019 - Today's Annual General Meeting of GESCO AG, a Prime Standard-listed company, voted to raise the dividend significantly. For financial year 2018/2019, the company plans to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.90 per share, an increase of 50 % compared to last year's dividend of EUR 0.60.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
In addition to the regular proposals for resolutions, the Annual General Meeting also voted to change GESCO AG's financial year. Since the company's founding, the financial year of GESCO AG has run from 1 April to 31 March of the following year, whereas the financial years of the subsidiaries have coincided with the calendar year. The financial year of GESCO AG will be adjusted to match the calendar year so as to synchronise the entities' financial years, resulting in an abbreviated financial year from 1 April to 31 December 2019 for the current financial year, which began on 1 April 2019.
All points on the agenda were approved by a large majority.
About GESCO
Investor Relations - Oliver Vollbrecht
29.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gesco AG
|Johannisberg 7
|42103 Wuppertal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)202 248200
|Fax:
|+49 (0)202 2482049
|E-mail:
|info@gesco.de
|Internet:
|www.gesco.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0201
|WKN:
|A1K020
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|865649
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
865649 29.08.2019
Nachrichten zu Gesco AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15:46
|DGAP-News: GESCO Annual General Meeting raises dividend by 50 % and changes financial year (EQS Group)
|
15:46
|DGAP-News: GESCO-Hauptversammlung erhöht Dividende um 50 % und ändert Geschäftsjahr (EQS Group)
|
26.08.19
|DGAP-Adhoc: GESCO AG: Prognose für Rumpfgeschäftsjahr 2019 (EQS Group)
|
26.08.19
|DGAP-Adhoc: GESCO AG: Outlook for abbreviated financial year 2019 (EQS Group)
|
14.08.19
|DGAP-News: GESCO zieht Fazit nach erstem Quartal (EQS Group)
|
14.08.19
|DGAP-News: GESCO sums up after first quarter (EQS Group)