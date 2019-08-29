DGAP-News: GESCO Annual General Meeting raises dividend by 50 % and changes financial year

DGAP-News: Gesco AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

GESCO Annual General Meeting raises dividend by 50 % and changes financial year



29.08.2019 / 15:46

Wuppertal, 29 August 2019 - Today's Annual General Meeting of GESCO AG, a Prime Standard-listed company, voted to raise the dividend significantly. For financial year 2018/2019, the company plans to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.90 per share, an increase of 50 % compared to last year's dividend of EUR 0.60.

In addition to the regular proposals for resolutions, the Annual General Meeting also voted to change GESCO AG's financial year. Since the company's founding, the financial year of GESCO AG has run from 1 April to 31 March of the following year, whereas the financial years of the subsidiaries have coincided with the calendar year. The financial year of GESCO AG will be adjusted to match the calendar year so as to synchronise the entities' financial years, resulting in an abbreviated financial year from 1 April to 31 December 2019 for the current financial year, which began on 1 April 2019.

All points on the agenda were approved by a large majority.



About GESCO

GESCO AG is an industrial group made up of market and technology leading companies in the capital goods industry. Its focus is on production process technology, resource technology, healthcare and infrastructure technology and mobility technology. As a stock company listed in the Prime Standard, GESCO AG offers private and institutional investors access to a portfolio of hidden champions among Germany's industrial SMEs.

Investor Relations - Oliver Vollbrecht

Tel. +49 (0) 202 24820-18 - Fax +49 (0) 202 24820-49

E-mail: info@gesco.de - Website: www.gesco.de