Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’640 1.2%  SPI 14’967 1.3%  Dow 32’224 1.6%  DAX 13’991 1.8%  Euro 1.0421 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’693 2.2%  Gold 1’813 -0.5%  Bitcoin 30’553 4.7%  Dollar 1.0012 -0.2%  Öl 110.9 2.8% 
1 Aktie gratis

GERRY WEBER International Aktiengesellschaft Inhaber Aktie [Valor: 51030601 / ISIN: DE000A255G36]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.05.2022 17:15:51

DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG: Loss of half of the registered share capital

GERRY WEBER International Aktiengesellschaft Inhaber
24.40 EUR 15.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gerry Weber International AG: Loss of half of the registered share capital

13.05.2022 / 17:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Loss of half of the registered share capital: GERRY WEBER International informed capital market

Halle/Westphalia, 13 May 2022 In the course of the audit of the Companys financial accounts for fiscal year 2021, the Management Board of GERRY WEBER International AG has determined a loss of EUR -5,078k which constitutes the loss of half of the registered share capital of GERRY WEBER International AG. The company informed the capital market about this today in an ad hoc announcement.

This is a purely accounting effect in the separate financial statements of the AG, mainly due to the assumption of losses of GERRY WEBER Retail GmbH. According to the information provided, the Group's operating business is not affected by this - in particular, the ability to deliver and delivery reliability are ensured. Due to the interim state aid III (Überbrückungshilfe III) of EUR 29.1 million received, GERRY WEBER has stable liquidity.

The loss is primarily caused by the assumption of the loss of EUR -29,393k of GERRY WEBER Retail GmbH based on the profit and loss transfer agreement between the Company and GERRY WEBER Retail GmbH and by the depreciation and amortization of investment book values due to lower profitability expectations of the subsidiaries of GERRY WEBER International AG in an amount of EUR -5,282k. The high losses sustained by GERRY WEBER Retail GmbH are attributable not only to the closure of retail stores due to the 2-year COVID-19 pandemic, but also to provisions for impending losses for individual stores in an amount of EUR -10,174k and to a negative effect of the merger of TB Fashion GmbH with GERRY WEBER Retail GmbH in an amount of EUR -6,397k.

GERRY WEBER International AG continues to expect that the preliminary figures at group level, which were published on 31 March 2022, will in essence remain unchanged in the audited consolidated accounts for fiscal year 2021. Also, the Company still expects the annual results for 2021 and the results for the first quarter 2022 to be published on 30 May 2022.

The Management Board will convene a general meeting without undue delay in order to notify the loss of half of the registered share capital to the shareholders.

About the GERRY WEBER Group

Headquartered in Halle/Westphalia and employing some 2,200 people worldwide, GERRY WEBER International AG is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle companies in Europe. The company sells trend-oriented modern classic mainstream fashion in 59 countries. In addition to the GERRY WEBER brand, the GERRY WEBER Group also owns the younger TAIFUN brand and the plus-size brand SAMOON. For more information, visit www.gerryweber.com

Press contact
Kristina Schütze
Head of Corporate Communications / Press Officer
Tel: +49 5201 185 320
Mobile: +49 172 577 5436
E-mail: Kristina.Schuetze@gerryweber.com

Investor relations contact
Dr. Andrea Rolvering
Investor Relations
Mobile: +49 157 57103411
E-mail: andrea.rolvering@gerryweber.com


13.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0
Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857
E-mail: ir@gerryweber.com
Internet: http://group.gerryweber.com
ISIN: DE000A255G36
WKN: A255G3
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 1352563

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1352563  13.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352563&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu GERRY WEBER International Aktiengesellschaft Inhaber-Akt

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten