08.07.2019 10:00:08
DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG: Investor exercises purchasing option for HALLHUBER
DGAP-News: GERRY WEBER International AG / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal
CORPORATE NEWS
Investor exercises purchasing option for HALLHUBER
- Fund managed by Robus Capital Management takes over majority share
- GERRY WEBER retains a stake of 12% in HALLHUBER
(Halle/Westphalia, 8 July 2019) A fund managed by Robus Capital Management took over the majority share of HALLHUBER GmbH from GERRY WEBER International AG. Within the scope of the ongoing restructuring under self-administration, GERRY WEBER granted a purchase option to the investor in February. In exchange, the investor had provided a bridging loan for HALLHUBER, which has since been replaced by long-term financing. According to the agreement, GERRY WEBER retains a stake of 12% in HALLHUBER. Furthermore, GERRY WEBER receives a cash payment of EUR 500.000 from the investor.
Background
08.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|Neulehenstraße 8
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5201 185-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5201 5857
|E-mail:
|ir@gerryweber.com
|Internet:
|www.gerryweber-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0003304101
|WKN:
|330410
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|837529
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
837529 08.07.2019
