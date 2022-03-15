Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Generation Income Properties Aktie [Valor: 57624205 / ISIN: US37149D2045]
15.03.2022 21:45:04

DGAP-News: Generation Income Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

15.03.2022 / 21:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Generation Income Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

TAMPA, FLORIDA - Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) ("GIPR" or the "Company") today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company's 2021 distributions on its common stock (CUSIP# 37149D204). The Federal income tax classification of the distribution per share on the Company's common stock with respect to the calendar year ended, December 31, 2021 is shown below:

Record

Date

Distribution

Date

Total

Distribution

Ordinary Income Per Share

Return of Capital

Per Share

Capital Gain

Per Share

12/15/2021

12/30/2021

$

0.054

$

0.054

11/15/2021

11/30/2021

$

0.054

$

0.054

10/15/2021

10/30/2021

$

0.054

$

0.054

08/31/2021

09/14/2021

$

0.325

$

0.325

03/15/2021

03/22/2021

$

0.325

$

0.325

Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Shareholders are encouraged to contact their tax advisors for more information. Furthermore, any information contained herein or therein should not be relied upon for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.

Additional information can be obtained on the Company's website at gipreit.com.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets. The Company intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, whether or not expressly stated, may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's expectations regarding future events and economic performance and are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. These risks and uncertainties include tax risks, our limited operating history, potential changes in the economy in general and the real estate market in particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to in our SEC filings, including those identified in our registration statement on Form S-11 (File No. 333-235707), which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Contact Details

Generation Income Properties

Mary Jensen

+1 813-448-1234

ir@gipreit.com

Company Website

https://www.gipreit.com


Language: English
Company: Generation Income Properties
United States
ISIN: US37149D2045
EQS News ID: 1303469

 
﻿

