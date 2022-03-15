DGAP-News: Generation Income Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

DGAP-News: Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions



15.03.2022 / 21:45

Generation Income Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

TAMPA, FLORIDA - Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) ("GIPR" or the "Company") today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company's 2021 distributions on its common stock (CUSIP# 37149D204). The Federal income tax classification of the distribution per share on the Company's common stock with respect to the calendar year ended, December 31, 2021 is shown below:

Record Date Distribution Date Total Distribution Ordinary Income Per Share Return of Capital Per Share Capital Gain Per Share 12/15/2021 12/30/2021 $ 0.054 $ 0.054 11/15/2021 11/30/2021 $ 0.054 $ 0.054 10/15/2021 10/30/2021 $ 0.054 $ 0.054 08/31/2021 09/14/2021 $ 0.325 $ 0.325 03/15/2021 03/22/2021 $ 0.325 $ 0.325

Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Shareholders are encouraged to contact their tax advisors for more information. Furthermore, any information contained herein or therein should not be relied upon for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.

Additional information can be obtained on the Company's website at gipreit.com.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets. The Company intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, whether or not expressly stated, may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's expectations regarding future events and economic performance and are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. These risks and uncertainties include tax risks, our limited operating history, potential changes in the economy in general and the real estate market in particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to in our SEC filings, including those identified in our registration statement on Form S-11 (File No. 333-235707), which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Generation Income Properties

Mary Jensen

+1 813-448-1234

ir@gipreit.com

https://www.gipreit.com

