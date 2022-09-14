Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'769 -1.1%  SPI 13'781 -1.3%  Dow 31'135 0.1%  DAX 13'028 -1.2%  Euro 0.9604 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'568 -0.5%  Gold 1'696 -0.4%  Bitcoin 19'418 0.1%  Dollar 0.9624 0.0%  Öl 94.7 1.2% 
0 CHF Kommission
Generation Income Properties Aktie [Valor: 57624205 / ISIN: US37149D2045]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.09.2022 22:59:30

DGAP-News: Generation Income Properties Announces Amended Commitment from American Momentum Bank to Change Rate Index

Generation Income Properties
6.93 USD -3.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties Announces Amended Commitment from American Momentum Bank to Change Rate Index

14.09.2022 / 22:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) (GIPR or the Company) announced the amendment and restatement of its previously disclosed commitment letters with American Momentum Bank (AMB). The Company and AMB have combined the prior AMB commitment letters entered into in October 2021 and May 2022 into a single Commitment Letter, dated as of September 9, 2022, and have amended the rate index used for borrowing to be a variable rate equal to the 30-Day CME Term SOFR Rate, plus a margin of 2.40%, adjusted monthly, subject to a floor interest rate of 3.25% per annum. All other terms under the prior commitment letters remained materially the same.

David Sobelman, President, and CEO of GIPR noted, "Our long-term relationship with AMB allowed us to successfully amend the rate index used for our debt commitment with them from the U.S. Prime Rate to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) which traditionally has less variability than what weve seen in the recent months increasing-rate debt markets. By reducing our cost of debt, we have provided GIPR a better chance to be competitive for future acquisitions and to potentially achieve greater returns for our shareholders.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in densely populated submarkets throughout the United States. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Companys corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

About American Momentum Bank

American Momentum Bank, a Texas-chartered banking association with total assets of $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2022, provides comprehensive products and services for businesses and individuals. American Momentum Bank has 18 full-service banking centers in Texas and nine full-service banking centers in Florida. American Momentum Banks strong capitalization, superior asset quality and experienced management teams position it as one of the premier banks in each state. Visit www.americanmomentum.bank to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, whether or not expressly stated, may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words believe, intend, expect, plan, should, will, would, and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's expectations regarding future events and economic performance and are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. These risks and uncertainties include the risk that we may not find the transactions or opportunity to avail ourselves of the above-described credit facility commitment, our limited operating history, potential changes in the economy in general and the real estate market in particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to in our SEC filings, including those identified in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 18, 2022, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Contact Details

Investor Relations

+1 813-448-1234

ir@gipreit.com

Company Website

https://www.gipreit.com


News Source: News Direct

14.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Generation Income Properties
United States
ISIN: US37149D2045
EQS News ID: 1442821

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1442821  14.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1442821&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Generation Income Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Generation Income Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

14.09.22 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14.09.22 Commerzbank mit vorsichtigem Optimismus
14.09.22 KeyInvest Product News
14.09.22 Marktüberblick: RWE stemmt sich gegen den Negativ-Trend
14.09.22 US-Inflation bleibt hoch
14.09.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today? Markets down📉 GBP performance 💷 Inditex earnings 💰
14.09.22 Marktupdate 14 September: Preisdaten vermiesen die Stimmung
13.09.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 9.45% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf FedEx Corp
12.09.22 DAX Ausblick – US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus
09.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'292.82 16.58 USSMMU
Short 11'416.68 13.91 WSSMBU
Short 11'868.28 8.76 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10'769.17 14.09.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'239.63 16.09 OSSMLU
Long 10'089.16 13.15 DSSMQU
Long 9'593.82 8.23 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach US-Preisdaten: US-Börsen büssen -- SMI schliesst unter der 11'000 Punkte-Marke -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Mehrheitlich kleine Gewinne in Fernost
Credit Suisse-Aktie tiefrot: Ruf der CS angeschlagen nach Pannenserie
UBS-Aktie steigt: UBS will höhere Dividende an Aktionäre ausschütten - Aktienrückkäufe angekündigt - UBS spürt Zurückhaltung der Kunden
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI und DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Wall Street schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
US-Inflation drückt Euro unter Parität zum Dollar - EUR/CHF unter 0,95
Historiker Niall Ferguson: Die kommenden Finanzschocks könnten noch schlimmer werden als in den 1970ern
Solarboom in der Schweiz: Wie Anleger profitieren können
US-Inflation schwächt sich im August nur leicht ab - Kernteuerung steigt
Bouygues-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Amag übernimmt Schweizer Energiepionier Helion - Strom zum Elektroauto wird mitgeliefert
Australierin erhält von Krypto-Bank versehentlich Millionenbetrag - und verschwindet mit dem Geld

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit