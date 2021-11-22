DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



22.11.2021 / 14:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - 14. Interim Reporting



In the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 19 November 2021, a number of 115,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the share buyback was announced on 16 August 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 15.11.2021 20,000 44.62 16.11.2021 21,000 44.44 17.11.2021 34,000 44.54 18.11.2021 20,000 44.67 19.11.2021 20,000 45.07

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 16 August 2021 until and including 19 November 2021 amounts to 1,952,661 shares.

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Düsseldorf, 22 November 2021

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board

