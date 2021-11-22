DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback - 14. Interim Reporting
In the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 19 November 2021, a number of 115,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; the beginning of the share buyback was announced on 16 August 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price
|15.11.2021
|20,000
|44.62
|16.11.2021
|21,000
|44.44
|17.11.2021
|34,000
|44.54
|18.11.2021
|20,000
|44.67
|19.11.2021
|20,000
|45.07
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 16 August 2021 until and including 19 November 2021 amounts to 1,952,661 shares.
The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.
Düsseldorf, 22 November 2021
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
The Management Board
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com
