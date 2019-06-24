|
24.06.2019 18:22:53
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover offer on Fyber shares published
|
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Tender Offer
FYBER N.V.
Mandatory takeover offer on Fyber shares published
Berlin, 24 June 2019 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN), a leading advertising technology company, announced that a mandatory takeover offer ("Offer") on its shares was published today by its major shareholder Advert Finance B.V. ("Advert"), a subsidiary of Tennor Holding B.V.
All related documents are available on this Advert website: http://advert-finance-angebot.de
###
About Fyber
Fyber is a leading advertising technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading of ads, in a data-driven environment. Our mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering digital publishers and app developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber's technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital advertisers and publishers with a global reach of more than 1.2 billion monthly unique users. Fyber has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, London, Beijing and Seoul. The Company employs more than 270 people globally and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FBEN' and the ISIN NL0012377394.
Investor Contact
Media Contact
24.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Johannisstr. 20
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0012377394
|WKN:
|A2DUJD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|829937
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
829937 24.06.2019
