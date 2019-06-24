<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.06.2019 18:22:53

DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover offer on Fyber shares published

DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Tender Offer
Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover offer on Fyber shares published

24.06.2019 / 18:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FYBER N.V.

Mandatory takeover offer on Fyber shares published

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Lonza Group N / Straumann Hldg. AG / Vifor Pharma AG 48130264 69.00 % 9.25 %
Air France-KLM S.A. / Airbus SE / Deutsche Lufthansa AG 48130265 55.00 % 8.75 %
MasterCard Inc. / PayPal Holdings Inc. / Visa Inc. 48130266 69.00 % 7.50 %

Berlin, 24 June 2019 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN), a leading advertising technology company, announced that a mandatory takeover offer ("Offer") on its shares was published today by its major shareholder Advert Finance B.V. ("Advert"), a subsidiary of Tennor Holding B.V.
Advert offers to the shareholders of Fyber to acquire their registered shares (ISIN NL0012377394 and ISIN NL0013405483), with the exception of those shares held by the Company itself, at a price of EUR0.31 per share. The period for acceptance of the Offer begins upon publication on 24 June 2019 and ends on 22 July 2019.

All related documents are available on this Advert website: http://advert-finance-angebot.de

###

About Fyber

Fyber is a leading advertising technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading of ads, in a data-driven environment. Our mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering digital publishers and app developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber's technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital advertisers and publishers with a global reach of more than 1.2 billion monthly unique users. Fyber has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, London, Beijing and Seoul. The Company employs more than 270 people globally and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FBEN' and the ISIN NL0012377394.

Investor Contact
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@fyber.com
+49 30 609 855 555

Media Contact
Anja Ben Lekhal
anja.benlekhal@kirchhoff.de
+49 40 609 186 55


24.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fyber N.V.
Johannisstr. 20
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 609 855 528
E-mail: governance@fyber.com
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/
ISIN: NL0012377394
WKN: A2DUJD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 829937

 
End of News DGAP News Service

829937  24.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=829937&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Fyber N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fyber N.V.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:01
Öl und Gold mit weiteren Gewinnen
13:12
G20-Gipfel als spannender Semesterabschluss
11:19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Logitech, Dufry
09:35
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:22
Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit Chance auf Coupon-Verdopplung
08:55
SMI vor Verschnaufpause?
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fyber N.V. 0.28 9.80% Fyber N.V.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Handelsstreit könnte Ölpreis in die Tiefe reissen
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
VW entzieht Skoda Mandat für Mehrmarkenwerk
Mark Hulbert: Der nächste Bärenmarkt könnte den Dow 35 Prozent kosten
Daimler-Aktie bricht ein: Daimler muss wegen Dieselkosten Gewinnwarnung aussprechen
Santhera-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Idebenon bleibt im britischen "Early Access to Medicines Scheme"
SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen freundlich
Apple-Aktie: Analyst stellt neue 5G-iPhones für das nächste Jahr in Aussicht
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Samstag
Nach Euphorie über Facebook-Coin Libra: Ist das die grosse Chance für Kryptowährungen?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen freundlich
Der heimische Markt notierte am Montag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX gab ebenfalls ab. Die Börsen in Fernost verblieben letztlich in Grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB