Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’899 0.0%  SPI 13’991 0.0%  Dow 30’517 -2.8%  DAX 13’531 0.8%  Euro 1.0369 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’527 0.7%  Gold 1’828 0.5%  Bitcoin 22’664 1.1%  Dollar 0.9904 -0.7%  Öl 123.3 0.8% 
1 Aktie gratis

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie [Valor: 110606428 / ISIN: DE000A255F11]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.06.2022 09:56:45

DGAP-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK switches energy supply of the Wiesmoor site to hydrogen and concludes cooperation agreement with stack manufacturer Hoeller Electrolyzer

FRIEDRICH VORWERK
25.15 EUR 0.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Alliance
FRIEDRICH VORWERK switches energy supply of the Wiesmoor site to hydrogen and concludes cooperation agreement with stack manufacturer Hoeller Electrolyzer

14.06.2022 / 09:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRIEDRICH VORWERK switches energy supply of the Wiesmoor site to hydrogen and concludes cooperation agreement with stack manufacturer Hoeller Electrolyzer to further deepen hydrogen competencies

Tostedt, June 14, 2022 Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading supplier in the field of energy infrastructure, is switching the energy supply of its Wiesmoor site to renewable hydrogen in an innovative pilot project. The site's internal electricity and heat supply is to be provided by a state-of-the-art bi-fuel combined heat and power plant (CHP), which will be operated with self-generated hydrogen from a local electrolysis plant. For the electrolyzer, FRIEDRICH VORWERK can draw on its decades of experience in complex plant engineering and construction and can therefore carry out the engineering and construction almost entirely in-house. For the stack, FRIEDRICH VORWERK relies on the innovative Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology from the manufacturer Hoeller Electrolyzer. The company, based in Wismar, develops and manufactures PEM electrolysis stacks that generate hydrogen with the addition of electricity and water and thus represent a core component of future power-to-X systems. In addition to significantly improving the site's carbon footprint, the project is also intended to gather experience with the long-term operation of electrolysis systems and to identify further potential for optimization. To this end, the two companies recently concluded a cooperation agreement that provides for joint testing and further development of the novel technology in practical operation at the Wiesmoor site. In the future, the aim is to continue the cooperation up to a longer-term supply relationship for potential follow-up projects.

Hydrogen is seen as the key to achieving the increasingly ambitious climate goals. By 2050, the European Commission therefore expects investments of up to 470 billion in the ramp-up of electrolysis capacities as well as the necessary transport and storage infrastructure. With the first power-to-hydrogen project executed as early as 2013, FRIEDRICH VORWERK can draw on extensive experience in the field of hydrogen technologies. Against the background of the strong growth in demand, the company is planning to significantly expand its expertise in this area.

Contact

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Phone +49 4182 2947 0
Fax +49 4182 - 6155
ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
www.friedrich-vorwerk.de/en/

Management Board
Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)
Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dr Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170


14.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Niedersachsenstraße 19-21
21255 Tostedt
Germany
E-mail: hameister@friedrich-vorwerk.de
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk.de
ISIN: DE000A255F11
WKN: A255F1
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1374947

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1374947  14.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1374947&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu FRIEDRICH VORWERK

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

08:44 SMI setzt neues Korrekturtief
07:20 Google schafft Sammelklage aus der Welt
06:14 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Der nächste Tiefpunkt / Tesla Inc – Kursziel Jahrestief?
13.06.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
13.06.22 Marktüberblick: Banken unter Druck
10.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf On Holding
09.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Sensirion Holding AG
02.06.22 Sparkojote: Market Timing funktioniert nicht | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’402.00 17.30 USSMMU
Short 11’624.92 12.74 USSMNU
Short 11’983.03 8.97 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10’894.43 14.06.2022 09:52:05
Long 10’154.14 12.31 OSSMLU
Long 9’674.01 8.01 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Belastungsfaktoren im Überfluss: US-Börsen mit erneutem massivem Rückschlag -- SMI beendet Handel unter 11'000 Punkten -- DAX schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefer
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Laut Medienberichten stehe die Credit Suisse bei der britischen Finanzaufsicht unter Beobachtung
Deutsche Bank-Studie: Diese Anlagen sind als Inflationsschutz beliebter als Gold und Krypto
Krypto-Absturz geht weiter: Bitcoin fällt auf niedrigsten Stand seit eineinhalb Jahren
Was bedeutet die hohe Inflation für Schweizer Immobilieninvestments?
Simulation für Ethereum-Merge gestartet: Umstellung auf "Proof-of-Stake"-Verfaren bereits im August möglich?
Schwacher Wochenstart für Kryptowährungen: Bitcoin fällt auf den tiefsten Stand seit Dezember 2020
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht erneut zweistellig ein: US-Antrag auf Therapiedurchbruch für Aviptadil gescheitert
Tesla-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Tesla verkündet Aktiensplit im Verhältnis von drei zu eins
Valneva-Aktie -25 Prozent: Valneva sieht EU für mögliches Scheitern des Impfstoffprogramms in der Verantwortung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit