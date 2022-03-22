DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia acquires Azolver

DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia acquires Azolver



22.03.2022 / 22:00

Press release

Francotyp-Postalia acquires Azolver

Berlin, 22 March 2022 - Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG announces that Francotyp-Postalia (FP) has agreed with Azolver Holding GmbH today to acquire all shares in the operating companies of Azolver. Closing is scheduled on 23 March 2022.

Azolver focuses on mailing hardware (franking machines), and offers also software solutions for asset tracking and parcel shipping.

With this acquisition, FP expands its position in the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions market in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland and Italy. Besides consolidating the market for mailing solutions, Azolver's customers will now have the opportunity to benefit from FP's advanced product portfolio in Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions as well as from FP's Digital Business Solutions. At the same time, Azolver's SaaS-based solutions in asset tracking will enhance FP's offering in its Digital Business Solutions area.

Additionally, the transaction will facilitate the implementation of the FUTURE@FP transformation program since part of the acquisition is a fully integrated technology and service center in Estonia, providing services across finance, customer support, IT and software development.

In order to clarify its business areas, FP renames the business area "Franking & Office Solutions" into "Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions" and the business area "Software & Business Process Automation" becomes "Digital Business Solutions".

FP's CEO Carsten Lind says: "Azolver fits well to strengthen our market position and profitability in the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business. We are as well looking forward to continuing the development of Azolver's current SaaS solutions. Further, Azolver's nearshore technology & service center will be an important part of our new operating model. We are happy to welcome our new colleagues as part of the FP family."



In 2021, the acquired companies generated revenues of approximately EUR 30 million and Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately EUR 3.8 million according to preliminary figures.

The acquisition is financed predominantly from available credit lines within our syndicated loan agreement. The remaining part is financed from our own cash positions.

For investor relations and press enquiries, please contact:

Anna Lehmann

Phone: +49 30 220 660 410

E-Mail: a.lehmann@francotyp.com



About Francotyp-Postalia:



The stock-listed Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, headquartered in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business areas: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions area, FP optimizes customers' business processes and offers solutions such as electronic signatures, hybrid mail, input/output management for physical and digital documents and the data-driven automation of complex business processes. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business area, FP is the world's third largest provider of mailing systems and market leader in Germany and Austria. FP is present in ten countries by its own subsidiaries and in 40 other countries via a dealer network. In the Mail Services business area, FP offers business mail consolidation and is one of the leading providers in Germany. In 2020, FP generated revenue of approximately EUR 196 million.

