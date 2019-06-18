<
18.06.2019 07:14:07

DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG: German online broker flatex attacks Dutch market - with zero fees and unique product offering

DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Product Launch
FinTech Group AG: German online broker flatex attacks Dutch market - with zero fees and unique product offering

18.06.2019 / 07:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, June 18, 2019

German online broker flatex attacks Dutch market - with zero fees and unique product offering
 

- Trading shares, turbos and certificates as well as ETFs free of charge on flatex.nl

- Existing platform structure enables highly efficient market entry

- More than 60,000 new B2C customers expected in 2019
 

Frankfurt am Main - FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) celebrates the market launch of its popular online broker flatex in the Netherlands. flatex thus lays an important foundation for the envisaged pan-European internationalization strategy and is now represented in three European countries. At least three more countries are to follow within the next 18 months.

flatex offers in the Netherlands customers for the first time securities trading completely free of charge. Intelligent and transparent product and stock exchange partnerships will provide revenues, while the use of the existing banking process and technical platform hosted in Germany, which has been used for over 12 years, will significantly reduce costs per trade. The advantages of the fully integrated approach of technology and banking were proven again.

"Within six months, we have set up a fully-fledged business model - for significantly less than half a million euros. Our unique selling points, the 'Zero-Fee Offering' and the exceptional product offering, are free, however exceptional marketing instruments. Thus, we expect our marketing expenses to stay significantly within reasonable bounds. While other banks justify the lack of profitability with their IT and marketing investments, we will focus on profitability from day one. Our declared goal remains: Increase the number of transactions, utilize our existing capacities and reduce the cost per trade", explains Frank Niehage, CEO of FinTech Group AG.

Already two weeks ago, the management decided to raise the EBITDA margin target to 29% due to the significantly lower investments. Depending on the success in the Netherlands, the Management Board is expecting further margin adjustments for the coming months.

"We have bundled our knowledge from the last 12 years, looked at what the Dutch customer expects and are now launching the best flatex platform ever. While our competitors are luring customers with bait advertising and at the same time are continuously increasing their prices, we will be the first and only broker in the Netherlands to offer our customers a unique product range at zero trading costs - with no ifs and buts, without asterisks or other disclaimers. This is the beginning of our journey of developing the European version of Robinhood - Made in Germany," says Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of FinTech Group AG, in a very positive mood.

Contact:
Muhamad Said Chahrour Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) muhamad.chahrour@fintechgroup.com

FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main


About FinTech Group AG

FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates with flatex one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in Europe. Executing round about 12.5 million customer's secu-rities transactions paperless per annum. Offering their more than 300,000 B2C customers top services at a com-petitive pricing based on their modern, self-developed state-of-the-art technology.

Many B2B customers, the state infrastructure and established financial services companies as well as disruptive business ideas benefit from FinTech Group's white label banking technology and become quickly successful busi-nesses due to the self-developed core banking system (FTG:CBS) that belongs to the most modern and most modular systems in the market - the standard platform for private and specialist banks. In times of bank consol-idation, low interest rates and digitalisation, FinTech Group is ideally positioned for further growth and well on its way to becoming Europe's leading provider of financial technology.


Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "ex-pects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by FinTech Group AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. FinTech Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.


18.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 7
60327 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 450001 0
E-mail: ir@fintechgroup.com
Internet: www.fintechgroup.com
ISIN: DE000FTG1111, DE0005249601
WKN: FTG111
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 826093

 
End of News DGAP News Service

826093  18.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=826093&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
