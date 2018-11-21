<
21.11.2018 20:30:02

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces financial calendar for 2019

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces financial calendar for 2019

21.11.2018 / 20:30
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group announces financial calendar for 2019

Helsinki, 21 November 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) hereby confirms the following publication dates of Ferratum Group's financial reports in 2019, as well as the Annual General Meeting 2019:

Date Publication
Monday and Tuesday, 26-27. November 2018 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt
Thursday, 14 March 2019 Ferratum Group 2018 preliminary results
Wednesday, 27 March 2019 Ferratum Group full year 2018 results
Wednesday, 17 April 2019 Ferratum Group AGM
Monday, 29 April 2019 Ferratum Bank p.l.c. 2018 full year results
Monday, 29 April 2019 Ferratum Capital Germany 2018 full year results
Thursday, 16 May 2019 Ferratum Group first quarter results
Wednesday, 21 August 2019 Ferratum Group half year results
Friday, 30 August 2019 Ferratum Bank p.l.c. half year results
Friday, 30 August 2019 Ferratum Capital Germany half year results
Thursday, 14 November 2019 Ferratum Group nine month results
 

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group
Dr. Clemens Krause
Head of Finance and Risk
T: + 49 30 921005844
E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com		 Ferratum Group
Emmi Kyykkä
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
T: +41 79 940 6315
E: emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com
UK / European media enquiries:
Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company
Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs
T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537
E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com
E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com		  

21.11.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finnland
Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

748855  21.11.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=748855&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

