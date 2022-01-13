SMI 12’650 -0.2%  SPI 16’066 -0.2%  Dow 36’407 0.3%  DAX 16’048 0.2%  Euro 1.0442 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’326 0.2%  Gold 1’820 -0.3%  Bitcoin 40’257 0.2%  Dollar 0.9099 -0.5%  Öl 84.9 0.1% 
13.01.2022 15:33:53

DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft acquires majority stake in MicroLearning pioneer KnowledgeFox

Fabasoft
36.05 CHF 0.21%
Fabasoft
36.05 CHF 0.21%

DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Investment
Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft acquires majority stake in MicroLearning pioneer KnowledgeFox

13.01.2022 / 15:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

* Fabasoft takes over a total of 70% of the shares in the company KnowledgeFox GmbH

* KnowledgeFox GmbH located in Vienna is a specialist for mobile learning and is active worldwide with its training apps for onboarding and sales

 

With effect from today, Fabasoft AG has concluded a share purchase and transfer agreement for the acquisition of in total 70% of the shares in the company KnowledgeFox GmbH, which is located in Vienna. Acquisition of the shareholding is effected on the one hand by the purchase of already existing shares in the company by shareholders not active in the company (49.9%) and on the other hand by means of a capital increase (to in total 70% of the share capital). The CEO and previous shareholder Gregor Cholewa retains a 30% stake and as CEO promotes further expansion.

Technology company with global growth potential

The company located in Vienna and its 11 employees generated sales of approx. 1 million Euros in the 2021 fiscal year. The company is present on four continents and in 12 languages with its intelligent training app. Customers from many different branches benefit from the intuitive application and smart functions of the mobile Learning Management System (LMS).

"Effective training of employees is critical to the success of companies in all areas. KnowledgeFox supports this with the MicroLearning method it has developed and its future-oriented solutions. Our goal is to lead the market and sustainably meet the needs or our customers with innovation and the best technology. We are convinced that we have found the ideal strategic partner in Fabasoft, who will use its decades of experience and cloud competence to promote our growth and help us continuously develop our company and product for efficient and smart learning", explains Knowledge Fox CEO Gregor Cholewa.

"The participation in KnowlegdeFox is a consistent step in the realisation of our growth strategy. Fabasoft provides independent companies that offer outstanding, branch-specific digital services and business process solutions with an ecosystem that enables them to enter new international markets securely and sustainably. Our goal is to now make KnowledgeFox an ambassador of this path to success, as we have done for Mindbreeze and Xpublisher", claims Member of the Board Helmut Fallmann.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft, with its headquarters in Linz, Austria, is one of the leading European software manufacturers and cloud service providers for digital document control as well as electronic document, process and record management. Fabasoft products promote the digitisation, simplification, acceleration and the increase in quality of business processes - both within a company and across organisational and country borders. Numerous prominent private companies and public sector organizations have placed their trust in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for more than three decades.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; security identification number 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)

Linz, 13 January 2022

Leopold Bauernfeind Member of the Managing Board

E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62


13.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162--609
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1268574

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1268574  13.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268574&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
