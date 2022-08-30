Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'987 0.8%  SPI 14'164 0.8%  Dow 32'099 -0.6%  DAX 13'122 1.8%  Euro 0.9737 0.6%  EStoxx50 3'619 1.4%  Gold 1'732 -0.4%  Bitcoin 19'807 0.9%  Dollar 0.9707 0.3%  Öl 101.3 -3.6% 
0 CHF Kommission

EzFill Holdings Aktie [Valor: 113699429 / ISIN: US3023142082]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.08.2022 14:00:06

DGAP-News: EzFill Reports 103% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth In First Year of Mobile Fuel Deliveries

EzFill Holdings
0.70 USD -0.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: EzFill Holdings Inc.
EzFill Reports 103% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth In First Year of Mobile Fuel Deliveries

30.08.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn More about EzFill Holdings, Inc. by gaining access to the latest research report.

EzFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) released its second-quarter financial results this month, revealing 103% year-over-year revenue growth and other exciting updates.

Despite rising oil prices and major supply chain disruptions across oil and gas markets, EzFill doubled its revenue year over year from $1.85 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $3.76 million for the same period this year.

While other similarly sized fuel-distribution companies also saw year-over-year growth, few managed to double revenue as EzFill did. Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) came close with 77% YoY growth in revenue, while Arko Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKO) and UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) reported 32% and 33% increases, respectively, in their most recent quarters.

Heres what drove the growth and how EzFill plans to keep that strong momentum going through the rest of the year.

Fuel Deliveries Commenced For EzFills Pioneering On-Demand Mobile Fuel Service

In EzFills first quarter, the company officially began mobile fuel deliveries to its base of mostly commercial customers. Unlike other distributors that store fuel at gas stations, EzFill uses a fleet of trucks to deliver gasoline, diesel and specialty fuels to customers wherever they are.

Customers download an app, schedule delivery at their location, and a certified technician fills their tank wherever their car (or truck or boat) is parked. The convenient service allows individuals to skip the gas pump while commercial customers can schedule refueling during off hours so that they can start the day with a fully fueled fleet of vehicles.

High Demand From Commercial Customers

Gallons delivered rose 34% from the first quarter, while the company added about 40 new fleet customers with an estimated demand of approximately 1.2 million gallons per year. This demand from commercial customers accounts for the majority of its growth to date and the EzFill continues to sign agreements with major corporate customers across southeast Florida.

Expansion Into New Territory And New Market Segments

As a pioneer of the emerging mobile fuel-delivery industry, EzFill is still mostly serving Miami, where the company is based. However, this year, it added markets in West Palm Beach, Tampa and Orlando.

Meanwhile, its adding new trucks and technicians to its fleet to keep pace with rapidly growing demand and making plans to deploy its service in cities across the United States, including in New York, Texas and Georgia.

One of its priorities in the coming months will be raising brand awareness among residential customers and boat owners to increase its share of individual customers. Earlier this year, it announced Miami Heat star Victor Oladipo is its brand ambassador to promote the on-demand fuel app to his audience.

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

TraDigital IR- John C. McNamara

john@tradigitalir.com

Company Website

http://www.ezfl.com


News Source: News Direct

30.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EzFill Holdings Inc.
United States
ISIN: US3023142082
EQS News ID: 1431431

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1431431  30.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431431&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Analysen zu EzFill Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten | BX Swiss TV

Die Kurse konsolidieren aktuell auf ordentlichem Niveau. Ob diese Ruhe gerechtfertigt ist und woher Potential für Kursschwankungen kommen dürfte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten

Inside Trading & Investment

09:42 Marktüberblick: Porsche-Aktie gesucht
08:36 Powell-Rede hallt nach
08:25 MarketFlow Live - Stocks drop☔ To Watch: EURUSD, Bitcoin 🔍 Jobs 👷 Earnings: Best Buy 🔒
07:20 US-Justiz bereitet Kartellklage gegen Apple vor
06:14 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – 4’000 Punkte im Blick / Apple – Rücksetzer an den GD200
26.08.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.08.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia, Logitech
26.08.22 DAX Ausblick – Das große Warten auf Jerome Powell
25.08.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Sika AG
25.08.22 Ist die Kryptoblase geplatzt? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'434.34 19.30 WSSMBU
Short 11'686.66 13.33 TSSMOU
Short 12'201.22 8.18 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 10'987.01 30.08.2022 13:54:06
Long 10'225.60 12.09 OSSMLU
Long 9'742.85 7.94 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Powell-Rede und EZB sorgen für Verunsicherung: Wall Street beendet Handel leichter -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Höhepunkt der US-Inflation überschritten: Jim Cramer sieht "das Nirwana für viele verschiedene Aktien"
Syngenta-Aktie: Syngenta Group steigert in der ersten Jahreshälfte Umsatz und Gewinn
So hat Starinvestor Carl Icahn im zweiten Quartal 2022 investiert
Darum fällt der Euro knapp unter Dollar-Parität - Franken verliert zum Euro deutlich
Inflationsdaten im Fokus: SMI verbucht Gewinne -- DAX weit im Plus - wieder über 13'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Novartis-Aktie wechselt ins Minus: Novartis erhält für Leukämie-Mittel Scemblix Zulassung für die europäische Union
Diese Auswirkungen könnte der Ethereum-Merge auf den NFT-Markt haben
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie leichter: Kühne+Nagel verstärkt sich mit Migros-Personalchefin
Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway-Depot: Im zweiten Quartal mehr Apple-Aktien gekauft

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit