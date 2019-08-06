|
DGAP-News: Expedeon AG: Expedeon AG signs commercial agreement with Sona Nanotech
Expedeon AG signs commercial agreement with Sona Nanotech
Under the terms of the agreement, Expedeon will provide Gold nanoparticle, bioconjugation technologies and expertise, and Sona will offer its lateral flow assay development services. The collaboration will enable the rapid development of more complex / multiplex immunoassays into LFAs, from proof of principle, through scale-up and transfer to manufacturing.
The lateral flow assay market is expected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 6.0 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.7% according to a recent market research report.[1] The lateral flow assay market comprises several stakeholders such as raw material suppliers, processors, end-product manufacturers, distributors, and regulatory organisations in the supply chain. The demand side of this market is characterised by the hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical & biotechnology companies, and the environmental testing industry. A significant portion of this market is comprised of POC diagnostics.
POC diagnostics or near-patient testing is a medical diagnostic test that allows physicians and medical staff to correctly attain real-time, lab-quality diagnostic results within minutes rather than hours. LFAs are among the most widely used POC diagnostic tests due to their rapidity, ease of use, long term storage and application in resource-limiting settings.
Multiplex lateral flow assays provide an ideal solution to the need for simple, rapid, and accurate POC tests, for applications such as infectious disease or communicable illness diagnostics. However, challenges in both development and transfer to manufacturing have previously limited the number of multiplex lateral flow assays brought to the market. This new collaboration between Expedeon and Sona will address these limitations, enabling simultaneous detection of multiple analytes with distinct visual differences between the test lines in a fully scalable, transferable and cost-effective way.
Darren Rowles, President and CEO, Sona Nanotech, commented: "Signing this agreement with Expedeon further strengthens the productive partnership between our organisations and our commitment to delivering value to our combined global customer base."
Expedeon (booth #4259) and Sona Nanotech (booth #4257) will be exhibiting and promoting their collaboration at the 71st AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, August 4th - 8th, at the Anaheim Convention Centre, California, USA.
About Expedeon AG: www.expedeon.com
About Sona Nanotech Inc.: https://sonanano.com/
### This document is intended for prospective investors, partners and media audiences and no statements made here should be considered as claims for the success of our products, which are currently in the development phase. This document may also contain projections and / or estimates about, and descriptions of, plans and objectives relating to our future operations, products, or services; future financial results; or assumptions underlying or relating to any such statements. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and are not to be regarded as guarantees of future events. Actual results could differ materially depending on a number of factors including: the timing and effects of regulatory actions, the results of product tests, the Company's relative success developing and gaining market acceptance for any new products, and the effectiveness of patent protection. There can be no guarantee regarding the results of the product tests or other ongoing studies with our products. Furthermore, there can be no guarantee that our products in development will be approved for marketing in a timely manner, if at all. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements or the factors that may affect the Company's future results, performance or achievements, even if new information becomes available in the future. ###
