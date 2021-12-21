DGAP-News: EXASOL AG : Exasol Positioned in 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Cloud Database Management Systems

DGAP-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

21.12.2021 / 10:01

Exasol Positioned in 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Cloud Database Management Systems



Evaluation is Based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision



London, UK - December 21, 2021 - Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced that it has been positioned as a Niche Player in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud DBMS.[1]

"We consider our positioning in this Magic Quadrant report by Gartner as confirmation of our mission to be the analytics platform trusted by the world's most ambitious organizations," said Mathias Golombek, CTO of Exasol. "In an increasingly data-driven environment, we are, and continue to be, completely focused on our customers. We believe this recognition reflects our unique position to deliver a platform to our customers that enables them to access exceptionally fast data analytics so they can make better informed decisions which help to improve overall business performance."

Exasol is a new entrant to this Magic Quadrant report which evaluated 20 vendors in two main categories: completeness of vision and ability to execute. The Gartner Magic Quadrant 'ability to execute' axis included the following criteria: product or service, overall viability, sales execution/pricing, market responsiveness/record, marketing execution, customer experience, and operations. The 'completeness of vision' axis comprises of the following criteria: market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy.

At the same time, Exasol received a Product Score of 3.43 out of 5 in Logical Data Warehouse Use Case and a Product Score of 3.45 out to 5 in Operational Intelligence Use Case in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytics Use Cases.[2] The company was recognized among 18 vendors for analytical Use Cases in the 2021 report.

"Exasol's journey has been an exciting one - moving from being a very successful small organization to a hypergrowth ambition - and we are very proud of these recognitions. To seize the opportunities ahead of us, we are in the process of strengthening collaborations with key partners to enhance our products and services for customers," said Helena Schwenk, VP of CDAO, Exasol.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Exasol

Exasol was founded in 2000 with the vision to transform how organizations use data. Today, Exasol's analytics database - the fastest in the world - is trusted by the world's most ambitious organizations. With offices in several locations across the US and Europe, Exasol is committed to delivering flexible, scalable and powerful analytics solutions to customers wherever they are, in the cloud or on-premises.



Exasol - accelerating insights from the world's data.



Learn more at: www.exasol.com and follow us on social media: LinkedIn and Twitter.



