DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Virtual Annual General Meeting: Catharina van Delden elected to the Supervisory Board

EQS Group AG Virtual Annual General Meeting: Catharina van Delden elected to the Supervisory Board

- All resolutions adopted

- Prof. Dr. Kerstin Lopatta re-elected as Supervisory Board member for 3 years

- For the first time, shareholders had the opportunity to ask questions in advance

Munich June 28, 2022

EQS Group AGs third fully virtual Annual General Meeting has approved all proposed resolutions with a large majority. Entrepreneur Catharina van Delden joins the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. Prof. Kerstin Lopatta, Professor for Accounting, Auditing and Sustainability at the University of Hamburg, is re-elected member of the Supervisory Board for three years.

This marks the eleventh year that EQS Group AG has gathered their shareholders online. Thanks to the law to mitigate the consequences of the COVID 19 pandemic, it is also the third year that the company has been able to dispense entirely with an accompanying in-person meeting. As ever, shareholder rights were safeguarded; the online shareholder meeting fully reflected the features of a face-to-face meeting. In addition, for the first time, shareholders could submit questions in writing before the AGM. This was well received: around 40 questions to the Executive Board were submitted in this way.

Changes in the Supervisory Board

Catharina van Delden joins the Supervisory Board for the first time. The Munich-based SaaS entrepreneur has a large network in the tech community, including through her many years of involvement in the executive committee of the industry association BITKOM, of which she was a member until 2021.

Catharina van Delden

"We are very pleased to welcome Catharina van Delden as a new member of our Supervisory Board. Her expertise makes her a very good fit for EQS Group AG. I also look forward to continuing to work with Prof. Kerstin Lopatta, who has provided us with significant support this year with her ESG expertise in the publication of our first comprehensive sustainability report," says Robert Wirth, Chairman of the EQS Group AG Supervisory Board.

Over the next twelve months, the EQS Group AG Supervisory Board will be composed of Robert Wirth, his deputy Laurenz Nienaber, Catharina van Delden, Prof. Kerstin Lopatta and Rony Vogel.

