SMI 12’075 -1.0%  SPI 15’273 -0.9%  Dow 34’475 -1.3%  DAX 15’268 -0.7%  Euro 1.0455 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’113 -0.6%  Gold 1’900 1.6%  Bitcoin 37’872 -6.6%  Dollar 0.9200 -0.2%  Öl 92.6 0.5% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

EQS Group Aktie [Valor: 2581982 / ISIN: DE0005494165]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.02.2022 19:45:02

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG expands strategic focus and becomes ESG technology provider

EQS Group
35.87 CHF -1.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
EQS Group AG expands strategic focus and becomes ESG technology provider

17.02.2022 / 19:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

EQS Group AG expands strategic focus and becomes ESG technology provider
Sustainability pioneer DFGE to become part of EQS Group AG - letter of intent to purchase signed today

Munich - 17.02.2022

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) expands its strategic focus to include solutions in the area of sustainability and become an ESG technology provider. Its immediate market entry succeeds with the planned acquisition of 100 percent of the shares in DFGE, a pioneer and leading provider in the field of life cycle assessment, sustainability calculation and corporate social responsibility with over 20 years of expertise. With the expansion of its business activities, EQS Group AG is positioning itself in the multi-billion ESG future market.


EQS Group AG today signed an exclusive letter of intent to acquire 100 percent of the shares in DFGE Institute for Energy, Ecology and Economy GmbH. DFGE was founded in 1999 by Dr.-Ing. Thomas Fleissner and Dr.-Ing. Thomas Dreier as a spin-off of the Technical University of Munich and supports companies in developing their climate strategy and fulfilling their responsibility for sustainable business. Its more than 180 customers include numerous DAX-listed companies. DFGE employs over 25 people at two locations.

After EQS Group AG was founded in 2000 as a pioneer in online investor relations, the Governance, Risk & Compliance business segment was added in 2017. As a partner to more than 8,000 companies, the EQS success formula of summarising complex regulations in simple workflows with the help of cloud solutions and generating additional added value for those responsible, will also be the growth driver in the new ESG business segment. Not only the strong global increase in environmental and social awareness, but also new legislative initiatives worldwide act as a catalyst for the sustainability megatrend.

The European Union is establishing a new legal framework for a sustainable economy, in particular with a view to climate change, in order to achieve the goal of climate neutrality in 2050. Environmental, social and governance criteria and standards are the focus here. These must be disclosed in future. The European Union is therefore introducing an obligation to report non-financial sustainability indicators with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The EU directive is slated to apply as early as January 2024 for the 2023 financial year. About 50,000 companies with at least 250 employees are affected. The target group is therefore almost congruent with the European Whistleblower Directive and offers EQS sales synergies along the entire value chain.

Under the new reporting obligation, these companies will for the first time be engaged in collecting data on, for example, their carbon footprint, diversity and business ethics in line with the EU taxonomy for sustainable business activities, which will serve as the basis for preparing the sustainability report. The report is then to be disclosed in a standardised format to a national business register, which also enables the automated reading of key figures.

Achim Weick, Founder and CEO of the EQS Group AG: "EQS Group's success story is inextricably linked to Social and Governance legislation and regulation, with us having developed numerous market-leading SaaS products to meet these standards and criteria. You could therefore say that the CSRD is made for us. For this reason, the logical step is to offer our customers holistic ESG solutions in the future, which also include the Environmental aspect. For EQS, this is the entry into a new growth market that promises the largest sales potential in our company's history so far."

EQS Group AG will initially develop a software solution with which companies can calculate key figures such as the carbon footprint and easily and reliably meet their reporting obligations in accordance with the CSRD. This is to be based on scientific models and on the many years of experience with over 700 successfully completed DFGE sustainability consultancy projects. The cloud application, which is expected to be available by the middle of the year, will also become the core of the ESG COCKPIT.

Dr.-Ing. Thomas Fleissner, founder and managing director of DFGE GmbH: "DFGE has always seen itself as a solution provider for sustainability with a scientific approach. Companies are facing major challenges in complying with the European Union's complex legal framework for ESG. Together with EQS Group AG, we now have the opportunity to become pioneers in software-based sustainability management."

Outlook

The initial software solution is being developed with our own resources. EQS Group AG therefore confirms its outlook for the 2022 financial year and the medium-term target for 2025.

Strong growth in 2022
For the 2022 financial year, the Management Board is planning an increase in revenues of 30 to 50 percent resulting in EUR 65 million to EUR 75 million. Investments in sales and marketing for the acquisition of new customers in connection with the implementation of the EU Directive on the protection of whistleblowers will remain high. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of EUR 6 million to EUR 10 million. For the key figure new ARR, which quantifies the contractually concluded annually recurring business volume, we expect a volume of EUR 11 million to EUR 16 million. In addition, 2,500 to 3,500 new customers are to be acquired, the majority of them for the product area of whistleblower systems. The outlook is based on the assumption that the EU Directive will be transposed into German legislation in the course of the first half of 2022.

Medium-term target for 2025 confirmed
EQS Group AG confirms its target of achieving revenues of around EUR 130 million in the 2025 financial year with an EBITDA margin of at least 30 percent.

More information:

Receive news from EQS Group AG free of charge on your mobile device: via DGAP News App directly to your AppleWatch or iPhone (http://newsapp.dgap.de/).

EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders.

EQS Group's products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, business approvals, third party management, insider list management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications.

EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs more than 550 professionals and has offices in the world's key financial markets.

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-444430033

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com


17.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 444 430-000
Fax: +49(0)89 444 430-049
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1282779

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1282779  17.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1282779&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu EQS Group AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV

Welche Möglichkeiten gibt es, um in den Kryptomarkt zuinvestieren?
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, worin die Vorteile eines Investments über Zertifikate in Kryptowährungen liegen.

Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:30 Deutsche Telekom will Cloud-Telefonie
13:46 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
11:00 Weekly-Hits: European Reopening – Aktiv auf zwölf Profiteure setzen / Bayer – Auf Erholungskurs
09:39 Marktüberblick: Negative Vorzeichen zur Wochenmitte
09:31 Vontobel: derimail - Bankaktien im veränderten Zinsumfeld
08:59 SMI-Erholung gerät ins Stocken
06:39 Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie schliesst etwas höher: Nestlé 2021 mit starkem Wachstum und höherem Gewinn - Profitabilität lässt nach
Schindler-Aktie letztendlich unter Druck: Schindler machte im Schlussquartal mehr Gewinn - Wechsel in Konzernleitung
Aktien-Favoriten in volatilen Zeiten: Dies sind die Schweizer "Hidden Champions"
Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt schliesslich: Meyer Burger-CFO Natalie Benedikt verlässt das Unternehmen
US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- Erneute Spannungen im Ukraine-Konflikt: SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert -- SMI beendet Sitzung etwa auf Vortagesniveau -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiatische Börsen legen letztlich zu
BTC-Fan Max Keiser mit massivem 2022er Kursziel für Bitcoin - Kritik an Altcoins
Zur Rose-Aktien unter Druck: Berichte zu E-Rezepten in Deutschland schlagen auf die Stimmung
Cembra-Aktie klettert: Cembra Money Bank macht mehr Gewinn
NVIDIA mit kräftigem Umsatzplus - NVIDIA-Aktie dennoch unter Druck

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}