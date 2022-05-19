Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’337 -2.1%  SPI 14’547 -2.1%  Dow 31’193 -0.9%  DAX 13’863 -1.0%  Euro 1.0301 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’635 -1.5%  Gold 1’845 1.6%  Bitcoin 29’044 2.3%  Dollar 0.9734 -1.5%  Öl 109.6 0.3% 
1 Aktie gratis
Energiekontor Aktie [Valor: 1080247 / ISIN: DE0005313506]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.05.2022 17:06:21

DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG: Redemption of treasury shares

Energiekontor
95.49 CHF 19.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Corporate Action
Energiekontor AG: Redemption of treasury shares

19.05.2022 / 17:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Reduction of share capital by EUR 137,738
  • New share capital: EUR 13,986,900

Bremen, 19 May 2022 By resolution of the annual general meeting of Energiekontor AG on 20 May 2020, the Executive Board was authorized pursuant to Section 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to acquire and redeem treasury shares of the Company of up to 10 percent of the share capital without the redemption or its implementation requiring a further resolution of the general meeting.

On the basis of this authorization, the Company had again launched a share buyback program on May 21, 2021, and acquired 137,738 no-par value bearer shares of the Company with a notional value of 1.00 per share on the stock exchange in the period starting from May 25, 2021, until April 22, 2022.

On the basis of the above-mentioned authorization from May 20, 2020, the Executive Board resolved on May 19, 2022, with the approval of the Supervisory Board on the same day, to reduce the Company's share capital by 137,738.00 from 14,124,638.00 to 13,986,900.00 by the redemption of 137,738 shares.

The Supervisory Board has resolved to amend the Articles of Association in connection and accordance with the capital reduction. After the redemption becomes effective, the share capital of the company amounts to 13,986,900.00 and is divided into 13,986,900 ordinary bearer shares.

About Energiekontor AG
A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: This is what Energiekontor has stood for over 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded in 2010 to include solar energy. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of around 330 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau near Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen). The proud record of accomplishment since the Company was founded: 131 realised wind farms and 13 solar farms with a total output of well over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of approx. EUR 1.8 billion.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Contact
Energiekontor AG
Head of Investor Relations/PR
Till Giessmann
T: +49 421 3304-126
till.giessmann@energiekontor.de


19.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: 04 21/33 04-126
Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44
E-mail: ir@energiekontor.de
Internet: www.energiekontor.de
ISIN: DE0005313506
WKN: 531350
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1356083

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1356083  19.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1356083&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Energiekontor AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Energiekontor AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

16:14 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
13:15 Amazon: Unternehmen und Aktie unter Druck
09:41 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
09:11 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht
08:42 SMI muss Dämpfer verarbeiten
06:00 Daily Markets: DAX – Ausbruch gescheitert / Mercedes-Benz Group – Volatile Seitwärtsbewegung
05:42 Kursaal Bern: Weg durch die Pandemie | BX Swiss TV
13.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech, Swisscom
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’025.58 12.02 SSSMVU
Short 12’343.64 8.95 RSSM1U
SMI-Kurs: 11’341.95 19.05.2022 17:05:05
Long 10’669.67 16.05 OSSM4U
Long 10’523.91 13.30 S1AMIU
Long 9’989.71 8.17 DSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Im Abwärtssog: Dow schwächer -- SMI sackt deutlich ab -- DAX gibt kräftig nach -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Kommt das Schlimmste erst noch? Experte geht von weiterem Crash am Aktienmarkt aus
Dämpfer nach jüngsten Anstiegen: US-Börsen sacken letztlich kräftig ab -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend höher
Tesla wird von Bestellungen überrannt und zieht Bestellstopp in Betracht
TUI-Aktie mit heftigen Verlusten: TUI vollzieht Barkapitalerhöhung zur weiteren Senkung der Staatshilfe
Julius Bär-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Julius Bär mit leichtem Nettoabfluss in ersten vier Monaten - Neue Ziele bis 2025
Trotz hoher Volatilität: Anlagechefin der BLKB rät zum Einstieg bei Schweizer Aktien
CS-Aktie verlustreich: Credit Suisse wird wohl in Beschattungsaffäre verklagt - Grossinvestor fordert Ablösung von CEO - Fitch senkt Rating
UBS pessimistisch für Roche, Swiss Re und Temenos: Diese Aktien sollten Anleger aus ihren Depots werfen
Dätwyler-Aktie fällt letztlich zweistellig: Dätwyler reduziert Jahresziele

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit