DGAP-News: Endor AG publishes new partnership

DGAP-News: Endor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Endor AG publishes new partnership



01.09.2022 / 14:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Endor AG publishes new partnership

Landshut, Germany, September 1st 2022 - The leading manufacturer of sim racing hardware, Endor AG with its brand Fanatec, announces that they will be the exclusive hardware provider for the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games held in Marseille from October 26, where esports is one of the 17 competition disciplines with a thousand drivers competing for their respective countries.

All the esports-related competitions will be performed using Fanatec hardware, including the cockpits, pedals, steering wheels, and wheel bases. The direct drive technology in the flagship Fanatec Podium Wheel Base DD2 means the drivers will enjoy the ultimate realistic sim racing experience.

The following is the official hardware of the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games

Podium Steering Wheel Fanatec GT World Challenge

Podium Wheel Base DD2

ClubSport Pedals V3

RennSport Cockpit V2

The 2022 competition will utilise the world-renowned Assetto Corsa Competizione platform with racers competing in virtual GT3 cars digital versions of the same cars that will compete in GT, GT Sprint, and Endurance disciplines at the event.

A knock-out format will decide the 20 finalists for the Esports FIA Motorsport Games competition. More than 80 individual racers from countries around the world are expected to compete in the event, all racing for national pride at Circuit Paul Ricards Mistral Hall overlooking the famous Mistral Straight at the home of the French Grand Prix.

Competition in the esports discipline will begin on Thursday, October 27, with the final taking place on Saturday evening, October 29. This event is expected to feature the largest number of entries of any discipline in the second edition of the Games.

FIA Esports Commission President Mr. Niroshan Pereira comments: "We are pleased to welcome Fanatec as the title partner for the Esports competition as part of the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games. Fanatec is highly regarded in the Esports industry as being at the forefront of motorsport simulation hardware. To have them onboard for this competition is fantastic."

Thomas Jackermeier, Fanatec/Endor AG CEO said:

Were proud to keep extending our esports focus across the globe to have the FIA trust us to deliver our hardware for this shows how far we have come in bringing sim racing closer and closer to traditional motorsport.

Robert Rossi, Head of Esports, Fanatec, followed up:

When esports takes a bigger space in motorsport the opportunities for more teams, drivers and spectators also expand. Were delighted to share our passion for virtual racing with everyone who loves motorsport together with the FIA and the 2022 Motorsport Games.

About Endor AG www.endor.ag

Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs as well as driving school simulators. As a brain factory, the companys focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (German engineering). The products are mainly produced in Asia.

Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. Endor also sells driving school simulators in cooperation with Vogel Verlag. Endor AG, based in Landshut, was founded in 1997 and currently employs 147 people. Within the group, 192 people work for Endor worldwide, including freelancers. In 2021, the company generated a consolidated turnover of 81.3 million euros.

Contact:

Endor AG, Investor Relations, Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222, E-Mail: ir@endor.ag

Press and investor enquiries:

Anita Schneider/Frank Ostermair, Better Orange IR & HV, Phone: +49(0)89-8896906 17,

E-Mail: ir@endor.ag