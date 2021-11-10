SMI 12’419 0.4%  SPI 16’016 0.2%  Dow 36’284 -0.1%  DAX 16’063 0.1%  Euro 1.0553 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’347 0.1%  Gold 1’858 1.4%  Bitcoin 62’644 2.6%  Dollar 0.9156 0.5%  Öl 84.1 -1.3% 
ENCAVIS Aktie [Valor: 923850 / ISIN: DE0006095003]
10.11.2021 17:18:35

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Statement Q3/9M 2021e

ENCAVIS
17.79 CHF -7.52%
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Research Update
ENCAVIS AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Statement Q3/9M 2021e

10.11.2021 / 17:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Encavis AG publishes analysts' consensus regarding the disclosure of its Interim Statement Q3/9M 2021e as well as for the fiscal year 2021e


Hamburg, November 10, 2021 - The SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) presents the current analysts' consensus focussing on the five relevant steering criteria of the Group, the so-called key performance indicators (KPI), ahead of the disclosure of its Interim Statement Q3/9M 2021.

Currently nine out of ten research analysts who cover Encavis also during the year quarter-by-quarter participated in this consensus. The consensus mirrors the expectations regarding the consolidated financial results of Q3/9M 2021e as well as for the current fiscal year 2021e. Included are the average figure, the top extrema and the bottom extrema.
 

Encavis analysts' consensus Q3/9M 2021

The consensus can be downloaded also at the website of the Company:
www.encavis.com/en/investor-relations/research


About ENCAVIS:
Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity is currently around 3.0 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to a CO2 avoidance of 1.31 million tonnes p.a. in total. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "AA" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com

Contact:
ENCAVIS AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242
E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis


10.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0
Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129
E-mail: info@encavis.com
Internet: https://www.encavis.com
ISIN: DE0006095003
WKN: 609500
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1248041

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1248041  10.11.2021 

