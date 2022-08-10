|
10.08.2022 09:55:02
DGAP-News: Enapter AG expands Supervisory Board
|
DGAP-News: Enapter AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press Release
Enapter AG expands Supervisory Board
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Berlin, August 10th 2022. Enapter AG (ISIN:DE000A255G02) has expanded its supervisory board from three to four members. At the company's annual general meeting on July 28th 2022, Prof. Dr.-Ing. Christof Wetter was newly elected to the board.
Christof Wetter holds a doctorate in civil engineering and has been a professor at the Department of Energy, Buildings, Environment at Münster University of Applied Sciences since 1999. His work focuses on renewable energy, biogas plants and biofuels as well as environmental and wastewater technology. In addition, he is active in various consulting and management functions in Germany and abroad. His professional career includes, among others, the Federal Association for the Privatisation of Public Tasks, where he held the position of Managing Director and the Hydroplan Ingenieurgesellschaft, a company of the OTTO Group.
The supervisory board of Enapter AG is thus currently composed as follows: Armin Steiner (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Oswald Werle (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Ragnar Kruse, Prof. Dr.-Ing. Christof Wetter.
About Enapter
Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators known as electrolysers to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the global energy transition. Their patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen production at any scale. Their modular systems are already used in 52 countries across the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. Enapter has its main offices in Italy and Germany.
Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0.
Further Information:
Website: https://www.enapter.com
Contact Financial and Business Press:
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
10.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Reinhardtstr. 35
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@enapterag.de
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G02
|WKN:
|A255G0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1417361
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1417361 10.08.2022
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Enapter
|
09:55
|DGAP-News: Enapter AG expands Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
09:55
|DGAP-News: Enapter AG erweitert Aufsichtsrat (EQS Group)
|
28.07.22
|DGAP-News: Enapter Receives Grant of around 1 Million Euros from the Italian Ministry of Ecological Transition (EQS Group)
|
28.07.22
|DGAP-News: Enapter erhält vom italienischen Ministerium für ökologischen Wandel Förderung über rund 1 Mio. Euro (EQS Group)
|
22.07.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: Enapter AG passt Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2022 an. (EQS Group)
|
13.07.22
|DGAP-DD: Enapter AG english (EQS Group)
|
13.07.22
|DGAP-DD: Enapter AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
11.07.22
|DGAP-News: Enapter AG successfully completes capital increase (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Enapter
Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten | BX Swiss TV
Die Kurse konsolidieren aktuell auf ordentlichem Niveau. Ob diese Ruhe gerechtfertigt ist und woher Potential für Kursschwankungen kommen dürfte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGebanntes Warten auf den US-Inflationsbericht: SMI tiefer -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiatische Börsen verlieren
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel mit roten Vorzeichen. Der DAX bewegt sich in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. Zur Mitte der Woche tendieren die asiatischen Börsen geschlossen tiefer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}