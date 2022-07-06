Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
ecotel communication Aktie [Valor: 2489718 / ISIN: DE0005854343]
06.07.2022 09:39:30

DGAP-News: ecotel communication ag: Transfer of usage rights for Internet resources successfully concluded

DGAP-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Contract/Statement
ecotel communication ag: Transfer of usage rights for Internet resources successfully concluded

06.07.2022 / 09:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • One-off revenue of 14.9 million before taxes achieved
  • Additional consolidated profit of approx. 10.5 million or additional earnings per share (EPS) of approx. 3.00 expected in the current financial year

Düsseldorf, July 6, 2022

ecotel communication ag reports the successful conclusion of the transaction for transfer of usage rights for Internet resources. With this step the contract mentioned in the ad-hoc report of June 4, 2022 was carried out within the announced time frame. After deduction of transaction costs the one-off revenue from the transaction totals about 14.9 million before taxes. This means that consolidated profit in financial year 2022 is expected to be about 10.5 million higher than originally planned, and earnings per share (EPS) will also increase by about 3.00.

The transaction was preceded by diverse network optimization projects over a period of about twelve months, during which both resource management and systematic utilization were optimized.

This resulted in the transfer of about 300,000 Internet resources, which will no longer be needed for business operations in the long term. With the completion of the transfer, ecotel communication ag still has about 750,000 resources, about half of which are currently allocated for operation of the network infrastructure and for customers of the ecotel Group. At present the company is evaluating whether further optimizations of utilization are possible and how many Internet resources are needed for future growth.

The Management Board is currently revising the Group strategy and plans to present the new strategy in the coming months.

About ecotel communication ag:
The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 55,000 data connections and more than 440,000 voice channels.

Note:
This publication is not an offer for the sale nor an invitation for the purchase or subscription of securities. This publication is not a securities brochure. This publication and the information contained therein are not intended for direct or indirect dissemination to or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Investor relations
ecotel communication ag
Investor relations
+49 (0) 211-55 007 740
E-Mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de

For more information, please visit us at www.ecotel.de

 

06.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 55 00 70
Fax: +49 (0)211 55 00 7 222
E-mail: info@ecotel.de
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de
ISIN: DE0005854343
WKN: 585434
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1391795

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1391795  06.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1391795&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

﻿

