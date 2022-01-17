DGAP-News: Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 1st Interim Report

DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

17.01.2022 / 20:22

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 1st Interim Report

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the "Company"), with the consent of the Company's supervisory board, resolved on 10 January 2022 to introduce a share buy-back program with a total volume of up to EUR 250 million, which shall consist of two tranches. Under the first tranche, the Company may acquire shares for up to EUR 125 million in the period from 11 January 2022 to (and including) 31 March 2022. The Company announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 11 January 2022 to (and including) 14 January 2022, shares were repurchased under the program by Kepler Cheuvreux on Xetra as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1 11 January 2022 170,000 58.0209 12 January 2022 170,000 57.5068 13 January 2022 88,220 58.0380 14 January 2022 86,560 55.9548

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company's investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1600/share-buy-back.html).

Berlin, Germany, 17 January 2022

HelloFresh SE