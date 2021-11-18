SMI 12’577 -0.2%  SPI 16’159 -0.2%  Dow 35’934 0.0%  DAX 16’247 0.0%  Euro 1.0509 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’396 -0.1%  Gold 1’861 -0.3%  Bitcoin 54’718 -2.4%  Dollar 0.9268 -0.1%  Öl 80.8 0.8% 
DIC Asset Aktie [Valor: 22161657 / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.11.2021 15:27:52

DGAP-News: DIC receives PLATOW Immobilien Award 2021 - jury honors 'dynamic performance'

DIC Asset
17.07 CHF 1.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DIC receives PLATOW Immobilien Award 2021 - jury honors 'dynamic performance'

18.11.2021 / 15:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

DIC receives PLATOW Immobilien Award 2021 - jury honors "dynamic performance"

Frankfurt am Main, 18 November 2021. DIC Asset AG ("DIC"), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed property companies, has just been declared the winner of this year's PLATOW Immobilien Award in the "commercial real estate" category.

The eulogy praised DIC Asset AG for its outstanding conduct over the past years and specifically when faced with the coronavirus pandemic. It also quoted the example of the company's CEO, Sonja Wärntges, who countered bleak predictions about the demise of the conventional office with the resolute rejoinder "Everybody is talking about home office but I, for one, am not." She was said to consider a new form of agile working, rather than working from home, the way forward. The eulogy went on to say that despite the persistent uncertainty among many office market observers, DIC Asset AG managed to develop its share price on the pre-COVID-level and to expand its real estate business significantly. This, the eulogy concluded, makes it reasonable to expect an exciting development ahead.

In her acceptance note, CEO Sonja Wärntges said: "It is not just the pandemic that has challenged us. Rather, we are generally facing a major societal transformation that has made many players nervous. Awareness of the shift motivates us even more as a company to provide reliability, stability and solidarity not only to our clients and business partners but also to our employees. This requires a strategic sense of direction, expertise and stamina. We at DIC Asset AG have continuously developed these strenghts in our teams over the past years, and have done very well with them. It is something I'm very proud of. Let me express my gratitude for this prestigious award, which commends all of my co-workers and employees."

It was the ninth time that the PLATOW Brief real estate information service hosted the PLATOW Immobilien Award. Laureates received their citations within the framework of the "PLATOW FORUM Beteiligungen 2021" conference from the hands of PLATOW's managing director, Albrecht F. Schirmacher, in one of four categories, these being "residential," "equity investments," "commercial real estate" and "special properties."


About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germany's leading listed specialist for commercial real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with eight offices on the ground in all major German markets. We manage 237 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 11.4 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment represents the proprietary real estate portfolio of DIC Asset AG. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

IR/PR Contact DIC Asset AG:
Peer Schlinkmann
Leiter Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Str. 20 * MainTor Primus
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
T +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@dic-asset.de


18.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1250337

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1250337  18.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1250337&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu DIC Asset AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DIC Asset AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
17.11.21 DIC Asset Buy Warburg Research
15.11.21 DIC Asset Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.11.21 DIC Asset Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11.11.21 DIC Asset Kaufen DZ BANK
11.11.21 DIC Asset Buy Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV

Sind die Dividenden schon auf dem Niveau von vor der Krise? Welche Branchen und Sektoren konnten eine besonders gute Performance vorweisen? Diese Fragen beantwortet Fedor Plambeck, Sales Director Schweiz von Janus Henderson bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG gibt Fedor Plambeck einen Ausblick auf das 4. Quartal 2021 und prognostiziert steigende Dividenden durch die Wirtschaftserholung.

Fedor Plambeck – Janus Henderson: Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:30 Weekly-Hits: E-Commerce – Kauffreude im World Wide Web / Kering, LVMH, Richemont – Aufruhr in der Luxus-Branche
09:38 Vontobel: derimail - Pharmawerte im Fokus
08:30 SMI baut Gewinnserie aus
08:15 Varta-Aktie bleibt angeschlagen
17.11.21 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp-Aktie springt
17.11.21 Fedor Plambeck – Janus Henderson: Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV
16.11.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Amazon.com Inc
16.11.21 Lyxor: Was unter einem Rohstoff-Superzyklus zu verstehen ist und welche Bedeutung er für Anleger hat
12.11.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kryptowährung im Fokus: Warum Krypto-Cardano für Anleger unverzichtbar ist
BlackRock-Analyst rät von Gold als Inflationsschutz ab: Zu diesen Alternativen sollten Anleger greifen
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken - Türkische Lira unter Druck
Goldrausch noch im Herbst? So schätzen die Experten die Preisaussichten für das Edelmetall ein
Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im Fokus: Wie sich Warren Buffetts Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert hat
Santhera-Aktie: Santhera und Reveragen berichten über erfolgreiches FDA-Treffen für Vamorolone
Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI freundlich mit neuem Rekordstand -- DAX schliesst kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche beendet Partnerschaft mit Atea für Corona-Pille - Wachstum für Diagnostics-Sparte erwartet
Relief-Aktie springt hoch: Relief Therapeutics startet ADR-Programm in den USA
Millionendeal: Glencore verkauft Ernest Mining an Evolution Mining - Glencore-Aktie freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zeigt sich etwas leichter -- DAX auf Vortagesniveau -- US-Börsen höher erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen leichter

Während die Gewinne des SMI am heimischen Aktienmarkt wieder abschmelzen und der Index gar leicht ins Minus rutscht, kann auch der deutsche Leitindex seine anfänglichen Aufschläge nicht recht verteidigen. Nach den Abgaben des Vortages dürfte sich die Wall Street am Donnerstag leicht erholen. Anleger in Asien hielten sich am Donnerstag ebenfalls weiter zurück.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit