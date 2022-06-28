DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Annual General Meeting passes all resolutions with large majority

DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Annual General Meeting passes all resolutions with large majority



28.06.2022 / 15:32

Mannheim. This years Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, which took place today (Tuesday) as a virtual meeting, passed all proposed resolutions with a large majority. The detailed results can be viewed on the homepage at https://rohstoff.de/hv2022/. Please note, that all information regarding the AGM are only available in German.

The Annual General Meeting elected Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, Martin Billhardt and Dr. Werner Zöllner to the companys Supervisory Board. In the subsequent constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, the Supervisory Board elected long-time Executive Board member and co-founder Dr. Thomas Gutschlag as its Chairman. The Supervisory Board also extended the appointment of the currently sole Executive Board member Jan-Philipp Weitz until 27 June 2027. The company will present a new CFO in the course of the 3rd quarter.

Thomas Gutschlag and Jan-Philipp Weitz also signed a private agreement in which Thomas Gutschlag grants Jan-Philipp Weitz the option to purchase up to 50,000 shares from his portfolio at a fixed price over a period of three years. A first sale of 4,000 shares was settled today.

Mannheim, 28 June 2022

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as Gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

