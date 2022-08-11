DGAP-News: Deutsche Payment A1M SE: Completion of the Reverse IPO Process

DGAP-News: Deutsche Payment A1M SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Payment A1M SE: Completion of the Reverse IPO Process



11.08.2022 / 15:00

Deutsche Payment A1M SE: Completion of the Reverse IPO Process

Berlin, August 11, 2022 For the former Doralis SE, the economic outlook has changed significantly with the start of operations. As a result of the merger of Deutsche Payment A1M AG into Doralis SE in the course of a reverse IPO, theassets and business operations of the AG were transferred to the SE in exchange for the issue of 1,416,667 new shares.

The Management Board of the company, which now trades as Deutsche Payment A1M SE (ISIN:DE000A2P74C5 - WKN A2P74C), has thus commissioned an auditing firm to prepare a valuation report. Taking into consideration the companys target figures, the auditing firm estimates the company value at around EUR 21.5 million. Based on the current share capital of EUR 1,666,667, divided into the same number of shares, a higher value per share of Deutsche Payment A1M SE than at present can be derived.

Contact: Dr. Erik Hermann (Investor Relations)

Phone: +49 (0)30 652121346

Email: ir@deutsche-payment.com

About Deutsche Payment

Successful companies inspire their customers not only with an attractive offer. Digital payment solutions that have a positive impact on the customer experience - online, mobile, and at the point of sale - are the key to successful customer retention.

Our mission is to provide companies with innovative and cost-optimized payment solutions that are tailored to their individual needs and meet the highest security standards. For our solutions and our consulting, we place particular emphasis on customer orientation and positive customer experiences.



Innovator for the cashless society

Deutsche Payment is an innovation-driven solitaire in the payment landscape based on a simple idea: highest conversion rates with minimal risks and costs. Established in 2003 in the German capital Berlin, we have consistently pursued our goal from the beginning: to create innovative payment solutions for top tiers and medium-sized companies that are easy to integrate and continuously adapt to the changing needs of buyers. Over the years, only one thing has remained the same: our independence.

www.deutsche-payment.com/en/