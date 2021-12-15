DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE acquires C³-Group and expands its activities in the cannabis market

DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Takeover

Dermapharm Holding SE acquires C³-Group and expands its activities in the cannabis market



15.12.2021 / 13:48

Dermapharm Holding SE acquires C³-Group and expands its activities in the cannabis market

Grünwald, December 15, 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a fast-growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals, is acquiring C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH ("C³ Group"), which specialises in the development, production and marketing of natural and synthetic cannabinoids. To this end, Dermapharm today entered into an agreement to acquire C³ Group, based in Neumarkt, Germany, and its subsidiaries Spectrum Therapeutics GmbH, based in Neumarkt, Germany, THC Pharm GmbH The Health Concept, based in Frankfurt, Germany, and Spectrum Therapeutics Austria GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria, from Canopy Growth Germany GmbH, based in St. Leon-Rot, Germany.

As the market leader for dronabinol in Germany, the C³ Group develops, produces and markets natural and synthetic cannabinoids and also occupies a leading market position in Austria. The main therapeutic areas of dronabinol are pain and palliative medicine as well as oncology and neurology, covering a broad spectrum of chronic and severe diseases. The C³ Group has two GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice)-compliant production facilities in Germany: while Spectrum Therapeutics GmbH in Neumarkt concentrates on the extraction of natural dronabinol from cannabis flowers, THC Pharm GmbH The Health Concept in Frankfurt focuses on the synthetic production of dronabinol and CBD.

"With the acquisition of the C³ Group, we are once again securing access to the growth market for cannabis and at the same time opening up further distribution channels in Europe. In the course of the expected legalisation, we assume increasing acceptance and additional momentum for future business development. The C³ Group is an established service partner for doctors and pharmacies and offers medical professionals proven expertise on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids for seriously ill patients. With 20 years of experience, the C³ Group has extensive know-how in the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids", comments Dr. Hans-Georg Feldmeier, CEO of Dermapharm Holding SE, on the acquisition.

The C³ Group generated sales of approximately €40 million in the 2021 financial year (ending 31 March 2021).

The purchase price is in the order of EUR 80 million plus possible performance-based limited purchase price components. The closing of the transaction is still subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities. The Executive Board expects the transaction to be completed by the end of January 2022.



Company profile:

Dermapharm - Pharmaceutical Excellence "Made in Germany"

Dermapharm is a rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals. Founded in 1991, the Company is based in Grünwald near Munich. The Company's integrated business model comprises in-house development, production and the distribution of brand products by a trained pharmaceutical sales force. In addition to its main location in Brehna near Leipzig, Dermapharm also operates other production, development and distribution locations in Europe (primarily in Germany) and the United States.

In the "Branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products" segment, Dermapharm has approximately 1,300 marketing authorisations with more than 380 active pharmaceutical ingredients. Dermapharm's portfolio of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and food supplements are tailored to selected therapeutic areas in which the Company is a market leader, especially in Germany.



In the "Herbal extracts" segment, Dermapharm can tap the expertise of the Spanish company Euromed S.A., a leading global manufacturer of herbal extracts and plant-based active ingredients for the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, foodstuffs and cosmetics industries.

Dermapharm's business model also includes the "Parallel import business" segment that operates under the "axicorp" brand. Based on revenue, Dermapharm was among the top five parallel import companies in Germany in 2020.

With a consistent R&D strategy and numerous successful product and company acquisitions and by stepping up its internationalisation efforts, Dermapharm has continuously optimised its business over the past 30 years and sought external growth opportunities in addition to organic growth. Dermapharm is firmly committed to continuing on this profitable growth course in the future.

