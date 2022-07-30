Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’146 0.2%  SPI 14’446 0.4%  Dow 32’845 1.0%  DAX 13’484 1.5%  Euro 0.9732 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’708 1.5%  Gold 1’766 0.6%  Bitcoin 22’678 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9515 -0.4%  Öl 110.0 2.0% 
0 CHF Kommission
Dermapharm Aktie [Valor: 40166352 / ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.07.2022 20:26:25

DGAP-News: Dermapharm commits to acquire the French market leader for herbal medicinal products and food supplements

Dermapharm
62.56 CHF -29.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Dermapharm commits to acquire the French market leader for herbal medicinal products and food supplements

30.07.2022 / 20:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dermapharm commits to acquire the French market leader for herbal medicinal products and food supplements

Grünwald, July 30, 2022 Today, Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a fast-growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals, acting via its wholly owned subsidiary Dermapharm AG, submitted a binding offer to acquire 100% of the shares in Apharma TopCo SAS, the holding company of Arkopharma Group ("Arkopharma"), market leader in natural OTC products and food supplements in France. 

With over 40 years of experience in phytotherapy, Arkopharma specialises in herbal medical products and food supplements. The company's headquarters and production facilities are located in Carros, France. 

Arkopharma distributes its products, both, through direct distribution sites and through partner networks in more than 30 countries. Analogous to Dermapharm, Arkopharma has an integrated business model with a deep proprietary value chain from purchasing and production to distribution and marketing.

With this contemplated transaction, Dermapharm is consistently pursuing its growth strategy and significantly expanding its internationalisation. Dermapharm would acquire the market leader in France and, at the same time, in particular strengthen its market presence in Spain and Italy and gain further access to markets such as Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands. Arkopharma's already established international sales structures would offer Dermapharm excellent growth opportunities abroad. In addition, the interaction with the subsidiaries Euromed and C³ Cannabis Compound Company as well as Anton Hübner and Hübner Naturarzneimittel would result in further synergies and cross-selling effects within the Dermapharm Group.

"Arkopharma represents an ideal addition to our Dermapharm portfolio and would enrich us in particular with excellent expertise in the areas of herbal medical products and food supplements. This contemplated acquisition also strengthens our international presence in Western Europe and gives us access to the French market for the first time," comments Dr. Hans-Georg Feldmeier, CEO of Dermapharm Holding SE, on the transaction.

For the current financial year 2022, Arkopharma forecasts sales of slightly over EUR 200 million (2021: EUR 191 million). The purchase price approximates EUR 450 million. The parties envisage to enter into a corresponding share purchase agreement, subject inter alia to a consultation process with the employee representatives of certain French companies of the Arkopharma Group. The Management Board expects the transaction to be completed at the beginning of January 2023.

Company Profile

Dermapharm Pharmaceutical Excellence "Made in Germany"

Dermapharm is a rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals. Founded in 1991, the Company is based in Grünwald near Munich. The Company's integrated business model comprises in-house development, production and the distribution of brand-name products by a trained pharmaceutical sales force. In addition to its main location in Brehna near Leipzig, Dermapharm also operates other production, development and distribution locations in Europe (primarily in Germany) and the United States.

In the "Branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products" segment, Dermapharm has more than 1,200 marketing authorisations with more than 380 active pharmaceutical ingredients. Dermapharm's portfolio of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and food supplements are tailored to selected therapeutic areas in which the Company is a market leader, especially in Germany.

In the "Herbal extracts" segment, Dermapharm can tap the expertise of the Spanish company Euromed S.A., a leading global manufacturer of herbal extracts and plant-based active ingredients for the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, foodstuffs and cosmetics industries. At the beginning of 2022, the segment was expanded to include Germany-based C³ Group, which develops, manufactures and markets synthetic cannabinoids. C³ Group is the market leader for dronabinol in Germany and Austria.

Dermapharm's business model also includes the "Parallel import business" segment that operates under the "axicorp" brand. Based on revenue, axicorp was among the top five parallel import companies in Germany in 2021.

With a consistent R&D strategy and numerous successful product and company acquisitions and by stepping up its internationalisation efforts, Dermapharm has continuously optimised its business over the past 30 years and sought external growth opportunities in addition to organic growth. Dermapharm is firmly committed to continuing on this profitable growth course in the future.

Contact

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Britta Hamberger
Tel.: +49 (0)89 64186-233
E-mail: ir@dermapharm.com

 


30.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 64 86-0
E-mail: ir@dermapharm.com
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8
WKN: A2GS5D
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1409681

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1409681  30.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409681&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Dermapharm Holding SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dermapharm Holding SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
23.05.22 Dermapharm Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.05.22 Dermapharm Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.05.22 Dermapharm Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.03.22 Dermapharm Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.03.22 Dermapharm Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

29.07.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
29.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
29.07.22 Starker Dollar setzt Johnson & Johnson zu
29.07.22 DAX Ausblick: Apple und Amazon ??berzeugen - US-Quartalszahlen geben Au...
29.07.22 Marktüberblick: Volkswagen nach Zahlen gesucht
29.07.22 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
29.07.22 MarketFlow Live - Apple&Amazon jump📱Stocks advance📈 Earnings: ExxonMobil&Chevron🛢️ Consumer stocks📊
29.07.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Sprungbrett 3’600? / Microsoft – Bullen bleiben am Drücker
28.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
27.07.22 Marktupdate 27. Juli: Reaktion des Marktes auf FED Zinsentscheid
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’725.17 16.32 TSSMOU
Short 11’925.82 12.63 SSSMVU
Short 12’406.28 8.16 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’145.91 29.07.2022 17:31:09
Long 10’696.44 18.03 XSSMKU
Long 10’332.30 11.41 JSSMVU
Long 10’045.84 8.84 DSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB-Aktie verlustreich: SNB muss im ersten Halbjahr deutlichen Verlust hinnehmen
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Swiss Re kehrt nach schwachem Vorquartal in die schwarzen Zahlen zurück
Wells Fargo: Goldpreis dürfte bis Jahresende eine enorme Rally erleben
ams OSRAM-Aktie mit deutlichen Einbussen: ams OSRAM meldet Verlust für das zweite Quartal
US-Börsen gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Nach starken Zahlen von Amazon und Apple: SMI und DAX schliessen vor dem Wochenende fester -- Asiatische Börsen verlieren
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verteuert sich
Warum der Euro unter 1,02 Dollar-Marke fällt - EUR/CHF nur noch knapp über 0,97
ObsEva-Aktie mit kräftigen Verlusten: ObsEva-Forschungschef kündigt seinen Rücktritt an
Warum die Prognosen der Analysten für den S&P 500 bis Jahresende weiterhin optimistisch sind
Alibaba Aktie News: Anleger schicken Alibaba ins Minus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit