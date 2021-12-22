DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE sells three non-strategic commercial assets significantly above market value

DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE sells three non-strategic commercial assets significantly above market value



22.12.2021 / 07:05

DEMIRE sells three non-strategic commercial assets significantly above market value

Langen, 22 December 2021. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has adjusted its portfolio by disposing three non-strategic commercial properties. The transactions encompass office buildings in Regenburg (approx. 30,200 sqm), Potsdam (approx. 3,800 sqm) and Bad Bramstedt with approx. 1,000 sqm of rental space.

The transaction proceeds amount to more than EUR 46 million and surpasses the most recent determined market value in some cases significantly. As no financing is to be repaid from these proceeds, DEMIRE can use the entire liquidity for strategic acquisitions and asset management measures to optimise it's portfolio. The disposals have no impact on the Company's guidance for the current fiscal year, which was increased in November 2023. DEMIRE's management expects the FFO I (after taxes, before minorities) to exceed the previous year's figure of EUR 39.2 million. Rental income is expected to be at the upper end of the guidance range of EUR 80.0 to 82.0 million.

