DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE reduces average costs of funding by 25 bps

DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE reduces average costs of funding by 25 bps



01.07.2019 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



- DEMIRE finances portfolio acquisition with a major German mortgage bank

- DEMIRE's financing profile further improves

- Average financing costs drop 25 basis points to 2.75 % (Anzeige) Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Advanced Micro Devices Inc. / Micron Technology Inc. 48130352 49.00 % 12.00 % Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 48130353 59.00 % 10.00 % Lonza Group N / Straumann Hldg. AG / Vifor Pharma AG 48130264 69.00 % 9.25 % DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has financed the recently acquired office properties in Essen, Aschheim and Cologne within the scope of a portfolio acquisition, as well as a property in Kassel that has been in the portfolio for some time, with a loan of about EUR 102 million from a major German mortgage bank. The disbursement of the loan was made in June. The favourable financing conditions which include a term of five years, improves DEMIRE's financing profile. Tim Brückner, CFO of DEMIRE in his comments says: "I am very pleased that we were already able to underpin DEMIRE's strong operating performance in the first half of the financial year with advantageous financing conditions. We see this as a confirmation of our strategy of buying properties with potential and adding value through our expertise in property management. With the disbursement of this loan, we have been able to improve our average financing cost by 25 bps to an average of 2.75 % as at 30 June 2019." Contact:

Michael Tegeder

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Telefon: 06103/3724944

Email: tegeder@demire.ag Contact:Michael TegederHead of Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsDEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AGTelefon: 06103/3724944Email: tegeder@demire.ag

01.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

