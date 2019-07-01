<
01.07.2019 08:00:22

DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE reduces average costs of funding by 25 bps

DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE reduces average costs of funding by 25 bps

01.07.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- DEMIRE finances portfolio acquisition with a major German mortgage bank
- DEMIRE's financing profile further improves
- Average financing costs drop 25 basis points to 2.75 %

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) has financed the recently acquired office properties in Essen, Aschheim and Cologne within the scope of a portfolio acquisition, as well as a property in Kassel that has been in the portfolio for some time, with a loan of about EUR 102 million from a major German mortgage bank. The disbursement of the loan was made in June. The favourable financing conditions which include a term of five years, improves DEMIRE's financing profile.

Tim Brückner, CFO of DEMIRE in his comments says: "I am very pleased that we were already able to underpin DEMIRE's strong operating performance in the first half of the financial year with advantageous financing conditions. We see this as a confirmation of our strategy of buying properties with potential and adding value through our expertise in property management. With the disbursement of this loan, we have been able to improve our average financing cost by 25 bps to an average of 2.75 % as at 30 June 2019."

Contact:
Michael Tegeder
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Telefon: 06103/3724944
Email: tegeder@demire.ag

01.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im 'the eleven'
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 833269

 
End of News DGAP News Service

833269  01.07.2019 

