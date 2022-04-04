|
04.04.2022 07:33:19
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero announces launch of EUR 1.4 billion-equivalent debt financing syndication and issues outlook to reach positive adjusted EBITDA on a group level in 2023
|
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE
/ Key word(s): Financing/Forecast
Berlin, 4 April 2022 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company"), the world's leading local delivery platform, announces the syndication of a term loan financing transaction comprising of a USD 825 million term facility ("Dollar Term Facility") and a EUR 300 million term facility ("Euro Term Facility" and, together with the Dollar Term Facility, the "Term Facilities"). The Term Facilities will have a maturity of 5.25 years. Concurrently with the signing of the Term Facilities, the Company expects to enter into a revolving credit facility ("RCF") in the amount of EUR 375 million with a consortium of banks. The RCF will have an initial maturity of 3 years, with two 1-year extension options.
Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "We're excited to be able to launch this financing transaction today, as it proves our ability to access various funding sources thanks to the fundamental strength of our business. We have established a strong and diversified capital structure that provides us with financial flexibility and ample liquidity buffers to deliver on our strategic priorities. This financing transaction marks another important milestone for Delivery Hero as we are progressing on our objective of delivering superior growth while approaching group level profitability."
Delivery Hero also updates its outlook for this year[2]. For FY 2022, Delivery Hero confirms that it expects to achieve an adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of around -1.0% to -1.2%, of which its Integrated Verticals segment is now expected to contribute an adjusted EBITDA of up to EUR -525 million (previously EUR -525 million to EUR -550 million). For the Platform business (corresponding to the segments Europe, MENA, Asia and Americas, but excluding the segment Integrated Verticals), the Company confirms the previous guidance and expects to generate a positive adjusted EBITDA in FY 2022.
Delivery Hero also issues its guidance for FY 2023, expecting to generate a positive adjusted EBITDA (including Glovo) for the entire group in FY 2023.
Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measures, adjusted EBITDA and GMV, as well as related information, Delivery Hero refers to the corresponding definition in its 2020 Annual Report, which has been published on its Investor Relations website.
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
DISCLAIMER
04.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1318741
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1318741 04.04.2022
