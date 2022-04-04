DGAP-News: Delivery Hero announces launch of EUR 1.4 billion-equivalent debt financing syndication and issues outlook to reach positive adjusted EBITDA on a group level in 2023

DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Financing/Forecast

Delivery Hero announces launch of EUR 1.4 billion-equivalent debt financing syndication and issues outlook to reach positive adjusted EBITDA on a group level in 2023



04.04.2022 / 07:33

Delivery Hero launches a term loan transaction, bolstering the Company's strong liquidity position for the long-term

The transaction comprises of a USD 825 million term facility, a EUR 300 million term facility and a EUR 375 million revolving credit facility

Delivery Hero updates the adjusted EBITDA outlook for FY 2022

Furthermore, Delivery Hero publishes guidance for FY 2023, expecting positive adjusted EBITDA for the entire group (including Glovo)

Berlin, 4 April 2022 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero" or the "Company"), the world's leading local delivery platform, announces the syndication of a term loan financing transaction comprising of a USD 825 million term facility ("Dollar Term Facility") and a EUR 300 million term facility ("Euro Term Facility" and, together with the Dollar Term Facility, the "Term Facilities"). The Term Facilities will have a maturity of 5.25 years. Concurrently with the signing of the Term Facilities, the Company expects to enter into a revolving credit facility ("RCF") in the amount of EUR 375 million with a consortium of banks. The RCF will have an initial maturity of 3 years, with two 1-year extension options.

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: "We're excited to be able to launch this financing transaction today, as it proves our ability to access various funding sources thanks to the fundamental strength of our business. We have established a strong and diversified capital structure that provides us with financial flexibility and ample liquidity buffers to deliver on our strategic priorities. This financing transaction marks another important milestone for Delivery Hero as we are progressing on our objective of delivering superior growth while approaching group level profitability."



The proceeds from the Term Facilities will be used for general corporate purposes, including potential refinancing of convertible debt at maturity, working capital and guarantees. After having successfully placed convertible bonds in the market, this is another milestone in the financing structure of Delivery Hero and will help to diversify funding sources and further bolster the Company's strong liquidity position for the next years to come. The RCF is expected to remain undrawn at closing of the transaction.



Positive adjusted EBITDA for the entire group expected in 2023

In connection with the transaction, Delivery Hero is providing an update on its financial performance. In the first two months of 2022, the Company generated GMV and Total Segment Revenue growth of 30% and 53% YoY, respectively, on a pro forma basis[1].

Delivery Hero also updates its outlook for this year[2]. For FY 2022, Delivery Hero confirms that it expects to achieve an adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of around -1.0% to -1.2%, of which its Integrated Verticals segment is now expected to contribute an adjusted EBITDA of up to EUR -525 million (previously EUR -525 million to EUR -550 million). For the Platform business (corresponding to the segments Europe, MENA, Asia and Americas, but excluding the segment Integrated Verticals), the Company confirms the previous guidance and expects to generate a positive adjusted EBITDA in FY 2022.

Delivery Hero also issues its guidance for FY 2023, expecting to generate a positive adjusted EBITDA (including Glovo) for the entire group in FY 2023.

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measures, adjusted EBITDA and GMV, as well as related information, Delivery Hero refers to the corresponding definition in its 2020 Annual Report, which has been published on its Investor Relations website.



Further information

Following the launch of the transaction, Delivery Hero will publish an Investor Presentation today at approximately 17:45 CEST on its Investor Relations website, providing further insights on its financials, competitive positioning and strategy. Additionally, the Company will be hosting a conference call today at 18:30 CEST. A livestream webcast and replay will be available here.



[1] Pro forma refers to the combination with Woowa Brothers Corp., the disposal of Delivery Hero Korea LLC, and excluding Glovoapp 23, S.L. but does not refer to the divestiture of Japan, Romania, Bulgaria and the Balkan countries.

[2] The guidance for FY 2022 is excluding Glovo.