DGAP-News: DealCloud Wins Best Deal Origination Technology at the Private Equity Wire US Awards 2021

DealCloud Wins Best Deal Origination Technology at the Private Equity Wire US Awards 2021



11.11.2021 / 22:03

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, today announced that its DealCloud platform has been named the winner of a 2021 Private Equity Wire US Award in the category of Best Deal Origination Technology. Chosen by industry voters, the awards recognize excellence among U.S.-based fund managers and service providers, highlighting the achievements of leaders and innovators in a dynamic industry.

Service provider category nominees were selected through a pre-poll of more than 100 general partners and industry influencers. This year, more than 26,000 Private Equity Wire readers voted to choose the winners, which were announced and celebrated at a gala on October 20 at The University Club in New York.

'We're honored that the readers of Private Equity Wire voted us their favorite deal origination technology,' said Ben Harrison, President of Financial Services at Intapp. 'It's a testament to the ways DealCloud helps firms effectively and efficiently source and originate deals from any location - a necessity for those who want to achieve success in today's distributed and increasingly competitive marketplace.'

DealCloud provides a single-source deal, relationship, and pipeline management platform that helps firms power their deal-making process from strategy to origination and execution. It offers fully configurable solutions purpose-built for the complex relationships and structures of capital markets firms, which in turn helps private equity professionals better source and originate deals.

To learn how DealCloud helps firms successfully source and close deals, and achieve long-term success, visit dealcloud.com/solutions/business-development.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 1,950 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

